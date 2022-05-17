Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV WEDNESDAY
Hockey
Norway vs. Austria 6 a.m. NHL
Finland vs. Sweden 10 a.m. NHL
MLB
Braves-Brewers or Tigers-Rays 10 a.m. MLB
Twins at Athletics 12:40 p.m. MLB
D-backs at Dodgers 1 p.m. BSAZ
Cardinals-Mets or Mariners-Rays 4 p.m. MLB
NBA
Mavericks at Warriors, Game 1 6 p.m. TNT
NHL
Rangers at Hurricanes, Game 1 4 p.m. ESPN
Oilers at Flames, Game 1 6:30 p.m. ESPN
Soccer, men's
Rangers FC at Ein. Frankfurt Noon CBSS
People are also reading…
RADIO WEDNESDAY
MLB
D-backs at Dodgers 1 p.m. 1490-AM*
NBA
Mavericks at Warriors, Game 1 6 p.m. 1490-AM*
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)