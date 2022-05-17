 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV WEDNESDAY

Hockey

Norway vs. Austria 6 a.m. NHL

Finland vs. Sweden 10 a.m. NHL

MLB

Braves-Brewers or Tigers-Rays 10 a.m. MLB

Twins at Athletics 12:40 p.m. MLB

D-backs at Dodgers 1 p.m. BSAZ

Cardinals-Mets or Mariners-Rays 4 p.m. MLB

NBA

Mavericks at Warriors, Game 1 6 p.m. TNT

NHL

Rangers at Hurricanes, Game 1 4 p.m. ESPN

Oilers at Flames, Game 1 6:30 p.m. ESPN

Soccer, men's

Rangers FC at Ein. Frankfurt Noon CBSS

People are also reading…

RADIO WEDNESDAY

MLB

D-backs at Dodgers 1 p.m. 1490-AM*

NBA

Mavericks at Warriors, Game 1 6 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Rare auction of Michael Jordan's sneakers and trading cards expected to reach $4 million

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News