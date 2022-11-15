Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV WEDNESDAY
Basketball, men's NCAA
HBCU third-place game 11 a.m. ESPNU
HBCU championship 1:30 p.m. ESPNU
Michigan vs. Pittsburgh 4 p.m. ESPNU
Eastern Illinois at Ohio State 5 p.m. BTN
Iowa at Seton Hall 5:30 p.m. FS1
Gonzaga at Texas 7:30 p.m. ESPN2
Basketball, women's NCAA
Notre Dame at Northwestern 7 p.m. BTN
Oklahoma at Utah 7 p.m. Pac-12N
Cal Poly at Stanford 9 p.m. Pac-12N
Football, NCAA
Eastern Michigan at Kent State 4 p.m. ESPN2
Miami (Ohio) at Northern Illinois 5 p.m. CBSS
W. Michigan at C, Michigan 6 p.m. ESPNU
Golf
European Tour, first round (Thu.) Midnight Golf
MLB
Cy Young Award announcement 4 p.m. MLB
NBA
Celtics at Hawks 5:45 p.m. ESPN
Warriors at Suns 8 p.m. BSAZ
Warriors at Suns 8 p.m. ESPN
NHL
Blues at Blackhawks 5:30 p.m. TNT
Kings at Oilers 8 p.m. TNT
Volleyball, women's NCAA
Arkansas at Missouri 6 p.m. SEC
RADIO WEDNESDAY
NBA
Warriors at Suns 8 p.m. 1490-AM*
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)