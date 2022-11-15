 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV WEDNESDAY

Basketball, men's NCAA

HBCU third-place game 11 a.m. ESPNU

HBCU championship 1:30 p.m. ESPNU

Michigan vs. Pittsburgh 4 p.m. ESPNU

Eastern Illinois at Ohio State 5 p.m. BTN

Iowa at Seton Hall 5:30 p.m. FS1

Gonzaga at Texas 7:30 p.m. ESPN2

Basketball, women's NCAA

Notre Dame at Northwestern 7 p.m. BTN

Oklahoma at Utah 7 p.m. Pac-12N

Cal Poly at Stanford 9 p.m. Pac-12N

Football, NCAA

Eastern Michigan at Kent State 4 p.m. ESPN2

Miami (Ohio) at Northern Illinois 5 p.m. CBSS

W. Michigan at C, Michigan 6 p.m. ESPNU

Golf

European Tour, first round (Thu.) Midnight Golf

MLB

Cy Young Award announcement 4 p.m. MLB

NBA

Celtics at Hawks 5:45 p.m. ESPN

Warriors at Suns 8 p.m. BSAZ

Warriors at Suns 8 p.m. ESPN

NHL

Blues at Blackhawks 5:30 p.m. TNT

Kings at Oilers 8 p.m. TNT

Volleyball, women's NCAA

Arkansas at Missouri 6 p.m. SEC

RADIO WEDNESDAY

NBA

Warriors at Suns 8 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

