 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV WEDNESDAY

Hockey, men's

U-18: United States vs. Czech Rep. 10 a.m. NHL

U-18: Slovakia vs. Switzerland 10 a.m. NHL

MLB

D-backs at Guardians 10 a.m. BSAZ

Mariners-Yankees or Tigers-Twins 10 a.m. MLB

Mets-Nationals or Red Sox-Astros 1 p.m. MLB

Dodgers at Giants 6:30 p.m. MLB

Soccer, men's

Liga MX: Atl. San Luis at Juarez 4:55 p.m. FS1

LA Galaxy vs. Chivas 5 p.m. ESPN2

LA FC vs. Club America 7:30 p.m. ESPN2

People are also reading…

WNBA

Sparks at Liberty 4 p.m. CBSS

Fever at Dream 4 p.m. NBA

Lynx at Storm 7 p.m. NBA

RADIO WEDNESDAY

MLB

D-backs at Guardians 10 a.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish)

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL suspends Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson amid sexual misconduct allegations

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News