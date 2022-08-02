Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV WEDNESDAY
Hockey, men's
U-18: United States vs. Czech Rep. 10 a.m. NHL
U-18: Slovakia vs. Switzerland 10 a.m. NHL
MLB
D-backs at Guardians 10 a.m. BSAZ
Mariners-Yankees or Tigers-Twins 10 a.m. MLB
Mets-Nationals or Red Sox-Astros 1 p.m. MLB
Dodgers at Giants 6:30 p.m. MLB
Soccer, men's
Liga MX: Atl. San Luis at Juarez 4:55 p.m. FS1
LA Galaxy vs. Chivas 5 p.m. ESPN2
LA FC vs. Club America 7:30 p.m. ESPN2
People are also reading…
WNBA
Sparks at Liberty 4 p.m. CBSS
Fever at Dream 4 p.m. NBA
Lynx at Storm 7 p.m. NBA
RADIO WEDNESDAY
MLB
D-backs at Guardians 10 a.m. 1490-AM*
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish)