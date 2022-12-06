Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV WEDNESDAY
Basketball, men's NCAA
Michigan State at Penn State 4:30 p.m. BTN
DePaul at St. John’s 4:30 p.m. FS1
Siena at Georgetown 4:30 p.m. FS2
Penn at Villanova 5 p.m. CBSS
Navy at West Virginia 5 p.m. ESPNU
Eastern Kentucky at Tennessee 5 p.m. SEC
Nebraska at Indiana 6:30 p.m. BTN
Manhattan at Providence 6:30 p.m. FS1
Lincoln (Pa.) at Seton Hall 6:30 p.m. FS2
UConn at Florida 7 p.m. ESPN2
Arizona State at SMU 7 p.m. ESPNU
Northern Kentucky at Washington State 7 p.m. Pac-12N
Pittsburgh at Vanderbilt 7 p.m. SEC
Cal-State Fullerton at USC 9 p.m. Pac-12N
Basketball, women's NCAA
Iowa State at Iowa 5 p.m. ESPN2
NBA
Hawks at Knicks 5:45 p.m. ESPN
Celtics at Suns 8 p.m. BSAZ
Celtics at Suns 8 p.m. ESPN
NHL
Sabres at Blue Jackets 5:30 p.m. TNT
Coyotes at Oilers 7:30 p.m. BSAZ+
Rangers at Golden Knights 8 p.m. TNT
RADIO WEDNESDAY
NBA
Celtics at Suns 8 p.m. 1490-AM*
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Extra (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)