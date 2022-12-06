 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV WEDNESDAY

Basketball, men's NCAA

Michigan State at Penn State 4:30 p.m. BTN

DePaul at St. John’s 4:30 p.m. FS1

Siena at Georgetown 4:30 p.m. FS2

Penn at Villanova 5 p.m. CBSS

Navy at West Virginia 5 p.m. ESPNU

Eastern Kentucky at Tennessee 5 p.m. SEC

Nebraska at Indiana 6:30 p.m. BTN

Manhattan at Providence 6:30 p.m. FS1

Lincoln (Pa.) at Seton Hall 6:30 p.m. FS2

UConn at Florida 7 p.m. ESPN2

Arizona State at SMU 7 p.m. ESPNU

People are also reading…

Northern Kentucky at Washington State 7 p.m. Pac-12N

Pittsburgh at Vanderbilt 7 p.m. SEC

Cal-State Fullerton at USC 9 p.m. Pac-12N

Basketball, women's NCAA

Iowa State at Iowa 5 p.m. ESPN2

NBA

Hawks at Knicks 5:45 p.m. ESPN

Celtics at Suns 8 p.m. BSAZ

Celtics at Suns 8 p.m. ESPN

NHL

Sabres at Blue Jackets 5:30 p.m. TNT

Coyotes at Oilers 7:30 p.m. BSAZ+

Rangers at Golden Knights 8 p.m. TNT

RADIO WEDNESDAY

NBA

Celtics at Suns 8 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Extra (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Boxing powerhouse Cuba will now let women compete

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News