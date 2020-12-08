 Skip to main content
Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV WEDNESDAY

Basketball, men’s Maryland at Clemson 3 p.m. ESPN2

Providence at TCU 3 p.m. ESPNU

Cal Bakersfield at Arizona 5 p.m. Pac-12A

Indiana at Florida State 5:15 p.m. ESPN

Georgia Tech at Nebraska 5:15 p.m. ESPNU

Oklahoma at Xavier 6 p.m. FS1

Liberty at Missouri 6:15 p.m. SEC

California at Pepperdine 7 p.m. CBSS

San Diego at UCLA 7 p.m. Pac-12N

Michigan State at Virginia 7:15 p.m. ESPN

Pittsburgh at Northwestern 7:15 p.m. ESPN2

Basketball, women’s Michigan State at Minnesota 7 p.m. BTN

NCAA hockey Wisconsin at Michigan State 2 p.m. BTN

Minnesota at Michigan 4:30 p.m. BTN

RADIO WEDNESDAY

Basketball, men’s Cal Bakersfield at Arizona 5 p.m. 1290-AM

Cal Bakersfield at Arizona 5 p.m. 107.5-FM

Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

