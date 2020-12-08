Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV WEDNESDAY
Basketball, men’s Maryland at Clemson 3 p.m. ESPN2
Providence at TCU 3 p.m. ESPNU
Cal Bakersfield at Arizona 5 p.m. Pac-12A
Indiana at Florida State 5:15 p.m. ESPN
Georgia Tech at Nebraska 5:15 p.m. ESPNU
Oklahoma at Xavier 6 p.m. FS1
Liberty at Missouri 6:15 p.m. SEC
California at Pepperdine 7 p.m. CBSS
San Diego at UCLA 7 p.m. Pac-12N
Michigan State at Virginia 7:15 p.m. ESPN
Pittsburgh at Northwestern 7:15 p.m. ESPN2
Basketball, women’s Michigan State at Minnesota 7 p.m. BTN
NCAA hockey Wisconsin at Michigan State 2 p.m. BTN
Minnesota at Michigan 4:30 p.m. BTN
RADIO WEDNESDAY
Basketball, men’s Cal Bakersfield at Arizona 5 p.m. 1290-AM
Cal Bakersfield at Arizona 5 p.m. 107.5-FM
Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)
