Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV WEDNESDAY

Baseball KBO: LG Twins at Hanwha Eagles 2:25 a.m. ESPN

KBO: KT Wiz at SK Wyverns 2:25 a.m. (Thu.) ESPN

NBA NBA2K League 3 p.m. ESPN2

Soccer, men’s Bund.: Schalke vs. Frankfurt 9:20 a.m. FS2

EPL: Sheffield United at Aston Villa 9:55 a.m. NBCS

Bund.: FSV Mainz vs. Dortmund 11:30 a.m. FS2

EPL: Arsenal at Manchester City 12:10 p.m. NBCS

Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish)

