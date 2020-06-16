Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV WEDNESDAY
Baseball KBO: LG Twins at Hanwha Eagles 2:25 a.m. ESPN
KBO: KT Wiz at SK Wyverns 2:25 a.m. (Thu.) ESPN
NBA NBA2K League 3 p.m. ESPN2
Soccer, men’s Bund.: Schalke vs. Frankfurt 9:20 a.m. FS2
EPL: Sheffield United at Aston Villa 9:55 a.m. NBCS
Bund.: FSV Mainz vs. Dortmund 11:30 a.m. FS2
EPL: Arsenal at Manchester City 12:10 p.m. NBCS
