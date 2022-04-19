 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV WEDNESDAY

Golf

PGA Professional, final round Noon Golf

MLB

Braves-Dodgers or Phillies-Rockies Noon MLB

D-backs at Nationals 4 p.m. BSAZ

Giants-Mets or Blue Jays-Red Sox 4 p.m. MLB

Rangers-Mariners or Orioles-A’s 7 p.m. MLB

NBA Playoffs

Nets at Celtics, Game 2 4 p.m. TNT

76ers at Raptors, Game 3 5 p.m. NBA

Bulls at Bucks, Game 2 6:30 p.m. TNT

NHL

Stars at Oilers 5:30 p.m. NHL

Blackhawks at Coyotes 7 p.m. BSAZ+

Blackhawks at Coyotes (JIP) 7:30 p.m. BSAZ

Soccer, men's

FC Union Berlin at RB Leipzig 11:30 a.m. ESPNU

EPL: Arsenal at Chelsea 11:45 a.m. USA

Florentina at Juventus Noon CBSS

Liga MX: Atlas at Monterrey 7 p.m. FS1

Softball, NCAA

Wisconsin at Minnesota, Game 1 2 p.m. BTN

Virginia Tech at Tennessee 4 p.m. ESPN

Wisconsin at Minnesota, Game 2 4:30 p.m. BTN

RADIO WEDNESDAY

Hockey

AHL: Tucson at Stockton 6:30 p.m. 1450-AM

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Legend — (JIP): joined in progress

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Extra (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

