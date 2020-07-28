Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV WEDNESDAY
Baseball
KBO: Kiwoom Heroes at Doosan Bears 2:25 a.m. ESPN
MLB
Rockies at Athletics 1 p.m. ESPN
D-backs at Rangers 1 p.m. FSAZ
Dodgers at Astros 4 p.m. ESPN
Mariners at Angels 7 p.m. ESPN
NHL
Exhibition: Lightning vs. Panthers 9 a.m. NHL
Exhibition: Avalanche vs. Wild 11:30 a.m. NHL
Exhibition: Capitals vs. Hurricanes 1 p.m. NBCS
Exhibition: Blackhawks vs. Blues 3:30 p.m. NBCS
Exhibition: Islanders vs. Rangers 5 p.m. NBCS
Exhibition: Canucks vs. Jets 7:30 p.m. NHL
Soccer, men’s
Serie A: Genoa at Sassuolo 10:25 a.m. ESPN
Serie A: Bologna at Fiorentina 12:30 p.m. ESPN2
RADIO WEDNESDAY
MLB
D-backs at Rangers 1 p.m. 1490-AM
Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish)
