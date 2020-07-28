Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV WEDNESDAY

Baseball

KBO: Kiwoom Heroes at Doosan Bears 2:25 a.m. ESPN

MLB

Rockies at Athletics 1 p.m. ESPN

D-backs at Rangers 1 p.m. FSAZ

Dodgers at Astros 4 p.m. ESPN

Mariners at Angels 7 p.m. ESPN

NHL

Exhibition: Lightning vs. Panthers 9 a.m. NHL

Exhibition: Avalanche vs. Wild 11:30 a.m. NHL

Exhibition: Capitals vs. Hurricanes 1 p.m. NBCS

Exhibition: Blackhawks vs. Blues 3:30 p.m. NBCS

Exhibition: Islanders vs. Rangers 5 p.m. NBCS

Exhibition: Canucks vs. Jets 7:30 p.m. NHL

Soccer, men’s

Serie A: Genoa at Sassuolo 10:25 a.m. ESPN

Serie A: Bologna at Fiorentina 12:30 p.m. ESPN2

RADIO WEDNESDAY

MLB

D-backs at Rangers 1 p.m. 1490-AM

Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish)

