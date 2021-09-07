 Skip to main content
Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV WEDNESDAY

MLB

Hall of Fame Ceremony 8 a.m. MLB

Rangers at D-backs 12:30 p.m. BSAZ

Jays-Yankees or Rays-Red Sox 4 p.m. MLB

White Sox-A’s or Angels-Padres 7 p.m. MLB

Tennis

U.S. Open, quarterfinals 9 a.m. ESPN

U.S. Open, quarterfinals 4 p.m. ESPN

Volleyball

Nebraska at Creighton 4:30 p.m. FS1

WNBA

Mercury at Dream 4 p.m. NBA

Lynx at Aces 6 p.m. ESPN2

RADIO WEDNESDAY

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish)

