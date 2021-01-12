 Skip to main content
Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV WEDNESDAY

Basketball, men’s Northwestern at Ohio State 5 p.m. BTN

Duquesne at Dayton 5 p.m. CBSS

Arkansas at LSU 5 p.m. ESPN2

Auburn at Georgia 5 p.m. SEC

DePaul at Georgetown 6:30 p.m. FS1

Illinois at Nebraska 7 p.m. BTN

Boise State at Wyoming 7 p.m. CBSS

Texas Tech at Texas 7 p.m. ESPN2

Texas A&M at Mississippi State 7 p.m. SEC

Basketball, women’s Ohio State at Iowa 2 p.m. BTN

St. John’s at DePaul 5 p.m. FS2

NBA Nets at Knicks 5:45 p.m. ESPN

Hawks at Suns 7 p.m. FSAZ

Pelicans at Clippers 8 p.m. ESPN

NHL Penguins at Flyers 3:15 p.m. NBCS

Blackhawks at Lightning 6 p.m. NBCS

Blues at Avalanche 8:30 p.m. NBCS

Soccer, men’s EPL: Brighton at Manchester City 10:55 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Tottenham at Aston Villa 1:10 p.m. NBCS

RADIO WEDNESDAY

NBA Hawks at Suns 7 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.

Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

