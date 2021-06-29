 Skip to main content
Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV WEDNESDAY

Baseball

Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt (if nec.) 4 p.m. ESPN2

Cycling

Tour de France, Stage 5 3:30 a.m. NBCS

MLB

D-backs at Cardinals 10 a.m. BSAZ

Cubs at Brewers 11 a.m. MLB

Rays-Nationals or Pirates-Rockies (JIP) 1 p.m. MLB

Angels-Yankees or Royals-Red Sox 4 p.m. MLB

Rangers-A’s or Twins-W. Sox (JIP) 7 p.m. MLB

NBA Playoffs

Suns at Clippers, Game 6 6 p.m. ESPN

NHL Playoffs

Canadiens at Lightning, Game 2 5 p.m. NBCS

Tennis

Wimbledon, second round 3 a.m. ESPN

Wimbledon, second round (Thu.) 3 a.m. ESPN

WNBA

Sky at Wings 5 p.m. CBSS

Lynx at Mercury 7 p.m. CBSS

RADIO WEDNESDAY

MLB

D-backs at Cardinals 10 a.m. 1490-AM*

NBA Playoffs

Suns at Clippers, game 6 6 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Legend: JIP — joined in progress

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish)

