Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV WEDNESDAY
Baseball
Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt (if nec.) 4 p.m. ESPN2
Cycling
Tour de France, Stage 5 3:30 a.m. NBCS
MLB
D-backs at Cardinals 10 a.m. BSAZ
Cubs at Brewers 11 a.m. MLB
Rays-Nationals or Pirates-Rockies (JIP) 1 p.m. MLB
Angels-Yankees or Royals-Red Sox 4 p.m. MLB
Rangers-A’s or Twins-W. Sox (JIP) 7 p.m. MLB
NBA Playoffs
Suns at Clippers, Game 6 6 p.m. ESPN
NHL Playoffs
Canadiens at Lightning, Game 2 5 p.m. NBCS
Tennis
Wimbledon, second round 3 a.m. ESPN
Wimbledon, second round (Thu.) 3 a.m. ESPN
WNBA
Sky at Wings 5 p.m. CBSS
Lynx at Mercury 7 p.m. CBSS
RADIO WEDNESDAY
MLB
D-backs at Cardinals 10 a.m. 1490-AM*
NBA Playoffs
Suns at Clippers, game 6 6 p.m. 1490-AM*
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Legend: JIP — joined in progress
Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish)