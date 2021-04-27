 Skip to main content
Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV WEDNESDAY

Golf

NCAA Women's Selection Show 11 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, first round 7:30 p.m. Golf

MLB

Marlins at Brewers 10:30 a.m. MLB

Reds at Dodgers 1:30 p.m. MLB

Cubs at Braves 4 p.m. FS1

Padres at D-backs 6:30 p.m. BSAZ

Tigers at White Sox (JIP) 7 p.m. MLB

NBA

Lakers at Wizards 4:45 p.m. ESPN

Clippers at Suns 7 p.m. ESPN

NHL

Blues at Wild 4 p.m. NBCS

Avalanche at Golden Knights 6:30 p.m. NBCS

Coyotes at Sharks 7:30 p.m. BSAZ+

Soccer, men's

Manchester City at Paris Saint-Germain 11:40 a.m. CBSS

CF Monterrey at Columbus 5:30 p.m. FS2

Club America at Portland 7:30 p.m. FS1

RADIO WEDNESDAY

MLB

Padres at D-backs;6:30 p.m.;1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.

Legend: JIP - joined in progress

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish)

