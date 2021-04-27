Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV WEDNESDAY
Golf
NCAA Women's Selection Show 11 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, first round 7:30 p.m. Golf
MLB
Marlins at Brewers 10:30 a.m. MLB
Reds at Dodgers 1:30 p.m. MLB
Cubs at Braves 4 p.m. FS1
Padres at D-backs 6:30 p.m. BSAZ
Tigers at White Sox (JIP) 7 p.m. MLB
NBA
Lakers at Wizards 4:45 p.m. ESPN
Clippers at Suns 7 p.m. ESPN
NHL
Blues at Wild 4 p.m. NBCS
Avalanche at Golden Knights 6:30 p.m. NBCS
Coyotes at Sharks 7:30 p.m. BSAZ+
Soccer, men's
Manchester City at Paris Saint-Germain 11:40 a.m. CBSS
CF Monterrey at Columbus 5:30 p.m. FS2
Club America at Portland 7:30 p.m. FS1
RADIO WEDNESDAY
MLB
Padres at D-backs;6:30 p.m.;1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.
Legend: JIP - joined in progress
Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish)