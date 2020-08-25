 Skip to main content
Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV WEDNESDAY

Baseball

KBO: LG Twins at Samsung Lions 2:25 a.m. ESPN2

KBO: Kiwoom Heroes at Lotte Giants 2:25 a.m. (Th) ESPN2

Golf

PGA Tour, charity round Noon Golf

Champions Tour, final round 3 p.m. Golf

MLB

Pirates at White Sox 11 a.m. MLB

Yankees at Braves 4 p.m. ESPN

Rockies at D-backs 6:30 p.m. FSAZ

Dodgers at Giants 7 p.m. ESPN

NBA Playoffs

Bucks vs. Magic, Game 5 1 p.m. NBA

Rockets vs. Thunder, Game 5 3:30 p.m. TNT

Lakers vs. Trail Blazers, Game 5 6 p.m. TNT

NHL Playoffs

Flyers vs. Islanders, Game 2 Noon NBCS

Bruins vs. Lightning, Game 3 5 p.m. NBCS

Avalanche vs. Stars, Game 3 6:45 p.m. NBCS

Tennis

Western and Southern Open 8 a.m. ESPN

Western and Southern Open 10 a.m. TEN

Western and Southern Open 4 p.m. TEN

WNBA

Atlanta vs. Washington 4 p.m. ESPN2

Los Angeles vs. Minnesota 5 p.m. CBSS

Mercury vs. Connecticut 7 p.m. CBSS

RADIO WEDNESDAY

MLB Rockies at D-backs 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

