Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV WEDNESDAY
Baseball
KBO: LG Twins at Samsung Lions 2:25 a.m. ESPN2
KBO: Kiwoom Heroes at Lotte Giants 2:25 a.m. (Th) ESPN2
Golf
PGA Tour, charity round Noon Golf
Champions Tour, final round 3 p.m. Golf
MLB
Pirates at White Sox 11 a.m. MLB
Yankees at Braves 4 p.m. ESPN
Rockies at D-backs 6:30 p.m. FSAZ
Dodgers at Giants 7 p.m. ESPN
NBA Playoffs
Bucks vs. Magic, Game 5 1 p.m. NBA
Rockets vs. Thunder, Game 5 3:30 p.m. TNT
Lakers vs. Trail Blazers, Game 5 6 p.m. TNT
NHL Playoffs
Flyers vs. Islanders, Game 2 Noon NBCS
Bruins vs. Lightning, Game 3 5 p.m. NBCS
Avalanche vs. Stars, Game 3 6:45 p.m. NBCS
Tennis
Western and Southern Open 8 a.m. ESPN
Western and Southern Open 10 a.m. TEN
Western and Southern Open 4 p.m. TEN
WNBA
Atlanta vs. Washington 4 p.m. ESPN2
Los Angeles vs. Minnesota 5 p.m. CBSS
Mercury vs. Connecticut 7 p.m. CBSS
RADIO WEDNESDAY
MLB Rockies at D-backs 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)
