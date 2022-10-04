 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV WEDNESDAY

Football, NCAA

SMU at UCF 4 p.m. ESPN2

MLB

D-backs at Brewers 1 p.m. BSAZ

NBA preseason

Cavaliers at 76ers 4 p.m. NBA

Suns at Lakers 7 p.m. NBA

NHL preseason

Bruins at Rangers 4 p.m. TNT

Stars at Avalanche 6:30 p.m. TNT

Volleyball, women's

Iowa at Purdue 3 p.m. BTN

Florida at Tennessee 4 p.m. ESPNU

Wisconsin at Indiana 5 p.m. BTN

Auburn at LSU 5 p.m. SEC

Oklahoma at Baylor 6 p.m. ESPNU

RADIO WEDNESDAY

MLB

D-backs at Brewers 1 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

