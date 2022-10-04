Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV WEDNESDAY
Football, NCAA
SMU at UCF 4 p.m. ESPN2
MLB
D-backs at Brewers 1 p.m. BSAZ
NBA preseason
Cavaliers at 76ers 4 p.m. NBA
Suns at Lakers 7 p.m. NBA
NHL preseason
Bruins at Rangers 4 p.m. TNT
Stars at Avalanche 6:30 p.m. TNT
Volleyball, women's
Iowa at Purdue 3 p.m. BTN
Florida at Tennessee 4 p.m. ESPNU
Wisconsin at Indiana 5 p.m. BTN
Auburn at LSU 5 p.m. SEC
Oklahoma at Baylor 6 p.m. ESPNU
RADIO WEDNESDAY
MLB
D-backs at Brewers 1 p.m. 1490-AM*
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)