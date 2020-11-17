 Skip to main content
Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV WEDNESDAY

Auto racing

NASCAR Awards Show 6 p.m. NBCS

Baseball

KBO Playoffs: Doosan vs. NC, Game 2 2:25 a.m. ESPN2

NBA

Draft 5 p.m. ESPN, NBA

NCAA football

Toledo vs. Eastern Michigan 5 p.m. CBSS

Western Michigan at Central Michigan 5 p.m. ESPN2

Northern Illinois at Ball State 5 p.m. ESPNEWS

Soccer, men’s

Netherlands vs. Poland 12:30 p.m. ESPN2

Volleyball, women’s

Tennessee at Auburn 6 p.m. SEC

RADIO WEDNESDAY

NBA

Draft 5 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNEWS (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast, Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

