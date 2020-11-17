Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV WEDNESDAY
Auto racing
NASCAR Awards Show 6 p.m. NBCS
Baseball
KBO Playoffs: Doosan vs. NC, Game 2 2:25 a.m. ESPN2
NBA
Draft 5 p.m. ESPN, NBA
NCAA football
Toledo vs. Eastern Michigan 5 p.m. CBSS
Western Michigan at Central Michigan 5 p.m. ESPN2
Northern Illinois at Ball State 5 p.m. ESPNEWS
Soccer, men’s
Netherlands vs. Poland 12:30 p.m. ESPN2
Volleyball, women’s
Tennessee at Auburn 6 p.m. SEC
RADIO WEDNESDAY
NBA
Draft 5 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNEWS (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast, Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)
