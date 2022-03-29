 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV WEDNESDAY

Baseball, NCAA

SIU-Edwardsville at Missouri 4 p.m. SEC

MLB spring training

Braves vs. Red Sox 10 a.m. MLB

Mariners vs. Cubs 1 p.m. MLB

NBA

Heat at Celtics 4:45 p.m. ESPN

Suns at Warriors 7 p.m. BSAZ

Suns at Warriors 7 p.m. ESPN

NHL

Rangers at Red Wings 4:30 p.m. TNT

Sharks at Coyotes 7 p.m. BSAZ+

Golden Knights at Kraken 7 p.m. TNT

Soccer, men's

United States at Costa Rica 6 p.m. CBSS

Tennis

Miami Open, quarterfinals 10 a.m. TEN

Miami Open, quarterfinals 4 p.m. TEN

RADIO WEDNESDAY

NBA

Suns at Warriors 7 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Lewis Hamilton calls for changes in Saudi Arabia

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News