Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV WEDNESDAY
Baseball, NCAA
SIU-Edwardsville at Missouri 4 p.m. SEC
MLB spring training
Braves vs. Red Sox 10 a.m. MLB
Mariners vs. Cubs 1 p.m. MLB
NBA
Heat at Celtics 4:45 p.m. ESPN
Suns at Warriors 7 p.m. BSAZ
Suns at Warriors 7 p.m. ESPN
NHL
Rangers at Red Wings 4:30 p.m. TNT
Sharks at Coyotes 7 p.m. BSAZ+
Golden Knights at Kraken 7 p.m. TNT
Soccer, men's
United States at Costa Rica 6 p.m. CBSS
Tennis
Miami Open, quarterfinals 10 a.m. TEN
Miami Open, quarterfinals 4 p.m. TEN
RADIO WEDNESDAY
NBA
Suns at Warriors 7 p.m. 1490-AM*
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)