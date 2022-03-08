 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV WEDNESDAY

Basketball, men's

Syracuse vs. Florida State 10 a.m. ESPN

Wake Forest vs. Boston College 12:30 p.m. ESPN

Arizona State vs. Stanford 1 p.m. Pac-12N

Butler vs. Xavier 2:30 p.m. FS1

Oregon State vs. Oregon 3:30 p.m. Pac-12N

Nebraska vs. Northwestern 4 p.m. BTN

Mississippi vs. Missouri 4 p.m. SEC

Virginia Tech vs. Clemson 5 p.m. ESPN2

West Virginia vs. Kansas State 5 p.m. ESPNU

DePaul vs. St. John’s 5 p.m. FS1

Navy at Colgate 5:30 p.m. CBSS

Georgia vs. Vanderbilt 6 p.m. SEC

Minnesota vs. Penn State 6:30 p.m. BTN

California vs. Washington State 7 p.m. Pac-12N

Virginia vs. Louisville 7:30 p.m. ESPN2

Georgetown vs. Seton Hall 7:30 p.m. FS1

Utah vs. Washington 9:30 p.m. Pac-12N

Basketball, women's

Mountain West championship 8 p.m. CBSS

Golf

LPGA Tour, first round 11 p.m. Golf

NBA

Suns at Heat 5:45 p.m. .BSAZ

Suns at Heat 5:45 p.m. ESPN

Trail Blazers at Jazz 8 p.m. ESPN

NHL

Capitals at Oilers 6 p.m. TNT

Canadiens at Canucks 8:30 p.m. TNT

Soccer, men's

Paris Saint-Germain at Real Madrid 1 p.m. Ch 13

UNAM at New England 5:55 p.m. FS2

CF Montreal at Cruz Azul 7:55 p.m. FS2

Soccer, women's

U-17: Chile vs. Peru 11:50 a.m. FS2

U-17: Uruguay vs. Colombia 2:20 p.m. FS2

RADIO WEDNESDAY

Basketball, men's

Virginia Tech vs. Clemson 5 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

