Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV WEDNESDAY
Basketball, men's
Syracuse vs. Florida State 10 a.m. ESPN
Wake Forest vs. Boston College 12:30 p.m. ESPN
Arizona State vs. Stanford 1 p.m. Pac-12N
Butler vs. Xavier 2:30 p.m. FS1
Oregon State vs. Oregon 3:30 p.m. Pac-12N
Nebraska vs. Northwestern 4 p.m. BTN
Mississippi vs. Missouri 4 p.m. SEC
Virginia Tech vs. Clemson 5 p.m. ESPN2
West Virginia vs. Kansas State 5 p.m. ESPNU
DePaul vs. St. John’s 5 p.m. FS1
Navy at Colgate 5:30 p.m. CBSS
Georgia vs. Vanderbilt 6 p.m. SEC
Minnesota vs. Penn State 6:30 p.m. BTN
California vs. Washington State 7 p.m. Pac-12N
Virginia vs. Louisville 7:30 p.m. ESPN2
Georgetown vs. Seton Hall 7:30 p.m. FS1
Utah vs. Washington 9:30 p.m. Pac-12N
Basketball, women's
Mountain West championship 8 p.m. CBSS
Golf
LPGA Tour, first round 11 p.m. Golf
NBA
Suns at Heat 5:45 p.m. .BSAZ
Suns at Heat 5:45 p.m. ESPN
Trail Blazers at Jazz 8 p.m. ESPN
NHL
Capitals at Oilers 6 p.m. TNT
Canadiens at Canucks 8:30 p.m. TNT
Soccer, men's
Paris Saint-Germain at Real Madrid 1 p.m. Ch 13
UNAM at New England 5:55 p.m. FS2
CF Montreal at Cruz Azul 7:55 p.m. FS2
Soccer, women's
U-17: Chile vs. Peru 11:50 a.m. FS2
U-17: Uruguay vs. Colombia 2:20 p.m. FS2
RADIO WEDNESDAY
Basketball, men's
Virginia Tech vs. Clemson 5 p.m. 1490-AM*
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)