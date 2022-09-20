 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV WEDNESDAY

MLB

Nationals at Braves 9 a.m. MLB

Mets at Brewers (JIP) 12:30 p.m. MLB

D-backs at Dodgers 7 p.m. MLB

Soccer, men's

C.D. Guadalajara at FC Cincinnati 4 p.m. ESPN

Club America at Nashville SC 6 p.m. ESPN

Soccer, women's

NWSL: Washington at Angel City 7:30 p.m. CBSS

Volleyball, women's NCAA

Missouri at Tennessee 4 p.m. ESPN2

Georgia at Mississippi State 5 p.m. SEC

People are also reading…

Texas at Kansas 6 p.m. ESPN2

Washington State at Washington 6 p.m. Pac-12N

Arizona at Arizona State 7 p.m. Pac-12A

Stanford at California 8 p.m. Pac-12N

RADIO WEDNESDAY

MLB

D-backs at Dodgers 7 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Legend: (JIP) — joined in progress

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Arizona CB Treydan Stukes, TE Tanner McLachlan discuss Wildcats' Pac-12 opener at Cal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News