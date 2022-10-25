 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV WEDNESDAY

NBA

Nets at Bucks 4:45 p.m. ESPN

Lakers at Nuggets 7 p.m. ESPN

NHL

Rangers at Islanders 4:30 p.m. TNT

Lightning at Ducks 7 p.m. TNT

Soccer, women's

U-17: Nigeria vs. Colombia 3:45 a.m. FS2

U-17: Germany vs. Spain 7:15 a.m. FS2

Volleyball, women's NCAA

Iowa State at West Virginia 2 p.m. ESPNU

Penn State at Illinois 4 p.m. BTN

Michigan at Ohio State 4 p.m. ESPNU

Florida at Auburn 5 p.m. SEC

Nebraska at Wisconsin 6 p.m. BTN

Mississippi at Mississippi State 6 p.m. ESPNU

RADIO WEDNESDAY

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

