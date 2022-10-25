Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV WEDNESDAY
NBA
Nets at Bucks 4:45 p.m. ESPN
Lakers at Nuggets 7 p.m. ESPN
NHL
Rangers at Islanders 4:30 p.m. TNT
Lightning at Ducks 7 p.m. TNT
Soccer, women's
U-17: Nigeria vs. Colombia 3:45 a.m. FS2
U-17: Germany vs. Spain 7:15 a.m. FS2
Volleyball, women's NCAA
Iowa State at West Virginia 2 p.m. ESPNU
Penn State at Illinois 4 p.m. BTN
Michigan at Ohio State 4 p.m. ESPNU
Florida at Auburn 5 p.m. SEC
Nebraska at Wisconsin 6 p.m. BTN
Mississippi at Mississippi State 6 p.m. ESPNU
RADIO WEDNESDAY
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)