Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV WEDNESDAY
Golf
The Western Intercollegiate 1 p.m. Golf
LPGA, first round 4 p.m. Golf
Hockey
AHL: Hershey at Lehigh 4 p.m. NHL
MLB
Nats-Braves or Indians-Reds 9 a.m. MLB
Teams TBA 12:30 p.m. MLB
Astros at D-backs 12:40 p.m. BSAZ
Jays-Yankees or Mariners-W. Sox 4 p.m. MLB
NBA
Play-in: Hornets at Hawks 4:15 p.m. ESPN
Play-in: Spurs at Pelicans 6:35 p.m. ESPN
NHL
Rangers at Flyers 4 p.m. TNT
Kings at Avalanche 6:30 p.m. TNT
People are also reading…
Soccer, men's
UEFA: Benfica at Liverpool Noon Ch 13
Seattle at NY City FC 6 p.m. FS1
RADIO WEDNESDAY
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)