Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV WEDNESDAY

Golf

The Western Intercollegiate 1 p.m. Golf

LPGA, first round 4 p.m. Golf

Hockey

AHL: Hershey at Lehigh 4 p.m. NHL

MLB

Nats-Braves or Indians-Reds 9 a.m. MLB

Teams TBA 12:30 p.m. MLB

Astros at D-backs 12:40 p.m. BSAZ

Jays-Yankees or Mariners-W. Sox 4 p.m. MLB

NBA

Play-in: Hornets at Hawks 4:15 p.m. ESPN

Play-in: Spurs at Pelicans 6:35 p.m. ESPN

NHL

Rangers at Flyers 4 p.m. TNT

Kings at Avalanche 6:30 p.m. TNT

Soccer, men's

UEFA: Benfica at Liverpool Noon Ch 13

Seattle at NY City FC 6 p.m. FS1

RADIO WEDNESDAY

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

