Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV WEDNESDAY

Golf

Western Collegiate, final round 1 p.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, first round 4 p.m. Golf

MLB

Nationals-Cardinals or Cubs-Brewers 10 a.m. MLB

Angels-Royals or Yankees-Blue Jays 1 p.m. MLB

Phillies-Mets or Rangers-Rays 4 p.m. MLB

NBA

Nets at 76ers 4:15 p.m. ESPN

Mavericks at Grizzlies 6:35 p.m. ESPN

NCAA softball

Southern Miss at Mississippi State 4 p.m. SEC

NHL

Avalanche at Blues 4:30 p.m. NBCS

Coyotes at Wild 6 p.m. BSAZ

Golden Knights at Blues 7 p.m. NBCS

Soccer, men’s

Michigan at Penn State 2 p.m. BTN

Club Leon at Toronto FC 3 p.m. FS1

Maryland at Indiana 4:30 p.m. BTN

Deportivo Saprissa at Philadelphia Union 5 p.m. FS1

CD Olimpia at Club América 5 p.m. FS2

Soccer, women’s

Challenge Cup: NJ/NY at Orlando 4 p.m. CBSS

Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

