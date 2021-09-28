 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV WEDNESDAY

Baseball

Congressional Game for Charity 4 p.m. FS1

MLB

Nationals at Rockies Noon MLB

Yankees at Blue Jays 4 p.m. ESPN

D-backs at Giants 6:45 p.m. BSAZ

Padres at Dodgers 7 p.m. ESPN

NHL preseason

Devils at Capitals 4 p.m. NHL

Soccer, men's

Cruz Azul at Columbus Crew 4:30 p.m. ESPN2

Volleyball

Indiana at Ohio State 3 p.m. BTN

Florida at Georgia 4 p.m. ESPNU

Penn State at Maryland 5 p.m. BTN

Auburn at Tennessee 5 p.m. SEC

RADIO WEDNESDAY

MLB

D-backs at Giants 6:45 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Chuck Cecil on Arizona's missed tackles, targeting and standout safeties

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News