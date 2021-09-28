Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV WEDNESDAY
Baseball
Congressional Game for Charity 4 p.m. FS1
MLB
Nationals at Rockies Noon MLB
Yankees at Blue Jays 4 p.m. ESPN
D-backs at Giants 6:45 p.m. BSAZ
Padres at Dodgers 7 p.m. ESPN
NHL preseason
Devils at Capitals 4 p.m. NHL
Soccer, men's
Cruz Azul at Columbus Crew 4:30 p.m. ESPN2
Volleyball
Indiana at Ohio State 3 p.m. BTN
Florida at Georgia 4 p.m. ESPNU
Penn State at Maryland 5 p.m. BTN
Auburn at Tennessee 5 p.m. SEC
RADIO WEDNESDAY
MLB
D-backs at Giants 6:45 p.m. 1490-AM*
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)