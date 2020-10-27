 Skip to main content
Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV WEDNESDAY

Baseball KBO: KT Wiz at Kia Tigers 2:25 a.m. ESPN2

KBO: NC Dinos at Lotte Giants 2:25 a.m. (Thu.) ESPN2

MLB Playoffs Rays vs. Dodgers, Game 7 (if nec.) 5 p.m. Ch 11

Soccer, men’s MLS: Atlanta United at Orlando City SC 4:30 p.m. FS1

MLS: LA Galaxy at Portland 7 p.m. ESPN

Volleyball, women’s Georgia at Tennessee 4 p.m. ESPNU

Kentucky at Missouri 6 p.m. ESPNU

RADIO WEDNESDAY

MLB Playoffs Rays vs. Dodgers, Game 7 (if nec.) 5 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish)

