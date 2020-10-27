Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV WEDNESDAY
Baseball KBO: KT Wiz at Kia Tigers 2:25 a.m. ESPN2
KBO: NC Dinos at Lotte Giants 2:25 a.m. (Thu.) ESPN2
MLB Playoffs Rays vs. Dodgers, Game 7 (if nec.) 5 p.m. Ch 11
Soccer, men’s MLS: Atlanta United at Orlando City SC 4:30 p.m. FS1
MLS: LA Galaxy at Portland 7 p.m. ESPN
Volleyball, women’s Georgia at Tennessee 4 p.m. ESPNU
Kentucky at Missouri 6 p.m. ESPNU
RADIO WEDNESDAY
MLB Playoffs Rays vs. Dodgers, Game 7 (if nec.) 5 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish)
