Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV WEDNESDAY
MLB Playoffs
Reds at Braves, Game 1 9 a.m. ESPN
Astros at Twins, Game 2 10 a.m. ESPN2
Marlins at Cubs, Game 1 11 a.m. Ch 9
White Sox at Athletics, Game 2 Noon ESPN
Blue Jays at Rays, Game 2 1 p.m. TBS
Cardinals at Padres, Game 1 2 p.m. ESPN2
Yankees at Indians, Game 2 4 p.m. ESPN
Brewers at Dodgers, Game 1 7 p.m. ESPN
NBA Finals
Heat vs. Lakers, Game 1 6 p.m. Ch 9
Soccer, men’s
Liga MX: Juarez at Tijuana 5 p.m. FS2
Tennis
French Open, second round 2 a.m. TEN
French Open, second round 2 a.m. (Thu.) TEN
RADIO WEDNESDAY
NBA Finals
Heat vs. Lakers, Game 1 6 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish)
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!