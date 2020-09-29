 Skip to main content
Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV WEDNESDAY

MLB Playoffs

Reds at Braves, Game 1 9 a.m. ESPN

Astros at Twins, Game 2 10 a.m. ESPN2

Marlins at Cubs, Game 1 11 a.m. Ch 9

White Sox at Athletics, Game 2 Noon ESPN

Blue Jays at Rays, Game 2 1 p.m. TBS

Cardinals at Padres, Game 1 2 p.m. ESPN2

Yankees at Indians, Game 2 4 p.m. ESPN

Brewers at Dodgers, Game 1 7 p.m. ESPN

NBA Finals

Heat vs. Lakers, Game 1 6 p.m. Ch 9

Soccer, men’s

Liga MX: Juarez at Tijuana 5 p.m. FS2

Tennis

French Open, second round 2 a.m. TEN

French Open, second round 2 a.m. (Thu.) TEN

RADIO WEDNESDAY

NBA Finals

Heat vs. Lakers, Game 1 6 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish)

