agate

Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV WEDNESDAY

MLB

Tigers at Pirates 9:30 a.m. MLB

D-backs at Reds 3:30 p.m. BSAZ

Yankees at Twins 4:30 p.m. FS1

Red Sox at Angels 6:30 p.m. MLB

NBA Finals

Warriors at Celtics, Game 3 6 p.m. Ch 9

Soccer, men's

Poland at Belgium 11:30 a.m. FS1

Soccer, women's

NWSL: Portland FC at San Diego 7 p.m. CBSS

Softball, NCAA

WCWS Finals: Texas vs. Oklahoma, Game 1 5:30 p.m. ESPN

Track and field

NCAA men’s championships 4:30 p.m. ESPN2

WNBA

Sky at Mystics 5 p.m. CBSS

RADIO WEDNESDAY

NBA Finals

Warriors at Celtics, Game 3 6 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish)

