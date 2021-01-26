 Skip to main content
Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV WEDNESDAY

Basketball, men’s

Vanderbilt at Florida 4:30 p.m. SEC

Penn State at Ohio State 5 p.m. BTN

Georgia at South Carolina 5 p.m. ESPN2

Creighton at Seton Hall 5 p.m. FS1

Mississippi at Arkansas 6:30 p.m. SEC

Wisconsin at Maryland 7 p.m. BTN

Boise State at Colorado State 7 p.m. CBSS

Kansas State at Baylor 7 p.m. ESPN2

Washington State at Colorado 7 p.m. ESPNU

St. John’s at DePaul 7 p.m. FS1

Utah State at UNLV 9 p.m. FS1

Basketball, women’s

Villanova at Xavier 5 p.m. FS2

Stanford at Washington State 7:30 p.m. Pac-12N

Golf

NCAA Southwestern Invitational 2:30 p.m. Golf

NBA

Lakers at 76ers 5:45 p.m. ESPN

Thunder at Suns 7 p.m. FSAZ

Timberwolves at Warriors 8 p.m. ESPN

NHL

Blackhawks at Predators 5:30 p.m. NBCS

Soccer, men’s

EPL: Sheffield United at Man. United 1:10 p.m. NBCS

RADIO WEDNESDAY

NBA

Thunder at Suns 7 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.

Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

