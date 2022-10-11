 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV WEDNESDAY

Football, NCAA

Louisiana-Lafayette at Marshall 4:30 p.m. ESPN2

Golf

PGA Tour, first round 8 p.m. Golf

MLB Playoffs

Phillies at Braves, Game 2 1:30 p.m. Ch 11

Padres at Dodgers, Game 2 5:30 p.m. FS1

NBA preseason

Nets at Bucks 4:30 p.m. ESPN

Kings at Suns 7 p.m. BSAZ

Timberwolves at Lakers 7 p.m. ESPN

NHL

Bruins at Capitals 4 p.m. TNT

Blackhawks at Avalanche 6:30 p.m. TNT

Soccer, women's

U-17: Canada vs. France 3:50 a.m. FS2

U-17: Spain vs. Colombia 7:20 a.m. FS2

Volleyball, women's NCAA

Ohio State at Minnesota 5 p.m. BTN

Rutgers at Illinois 5 p.m. ESPNU

Mississippi at Kentucky 5 p.m. SEC

RADIO WEDNESDAY

MLB Playoffs

Padres at Dodgers, Game 2 5:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

