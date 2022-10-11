Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV WEDNESDAY
Football, NCAA
Louisiana-Lafayette at Marshall 4:30 p.m. ESPN2
Golf
PGA Tour, first round 8 p.m. Golf
MLB Playoffs
Phillies at Braves, Game 2 1:30 p.m. Ch 11
Padres at Dodgers, Game 2 5:30 p.m. FS1
NBA preseason
Nets at Bucks 4:30 p.m. ESPN
Kings at Suns 7 p.m. BSAZ
Timberwolves at Lakers 7 p.m. ESPN
NHL
Bruins at Capitals 4 p.m. TNT
Blackhawks at Avalanche 6:30 p.m. TNT
Soccer, women's
U-17: Canada vs. France 3:50 a.m. FS2
U-17: Spain vs. Colombia 7:20 a.m. FS2
Volleyball, women's NCAA
Ohio State at Minnesota 5 p.m. BTN
Rutgers at Illinois 5 p.m. ESPNU
Mississippi at Kentucky 5 p.m. SEC
RADIO WEDNESDAY
MLB Playoffs
Padres at Dodgers, Game 2 5:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)