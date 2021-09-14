 Skip to main content
Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV WEDNESDAY

MLB

Brewers-Tigers or Marlins-Nationals 10 a.m. MLB

Red Sox-Mariners or Rays-Blue Jays 1 p.m. MLB

Reds at Pirates or Yankees-Orioles 4 p.m. MLB

D-backs at Dodgers 7 p.m. BSAZ

D-backs at Dodgers 7 p.m. ESPN

Soccer, men's

Club America at Philadelphia Union 6 p.m. FS1

Volleyball

Kentucky at Louisville 4 p.m. ESPNU

WNBA

Liberty at Sun 1 p.m. CBSS

RADIO WEDNESDAY

MLB

D-backs at Dodgers 7 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish)

