Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV WEDNESDAY
Basketball, men's
Liberty vs. Northern Iowa 1 p.m. ESPNU
Green Bay at Minnesota 3 p.m. BTN
Wyoming vs. Stanford 3:30 p.m. ESPNU
Pacific at California 4 p.m. Pac-12N
Murray State at Auburn 4 p.m. SEC
Georgetown at Providence 4:30 p.m. FS1
Northern Kentucky at Indiana 5 p.m. BTN
Arizona at Tennessee 5 p.m. ESPN2
Kennesaw State at Nebraska 5:30 p.m. ESPNU
Boise State at Washington State 6 p.m. Pac-12N
Lipscomb at LSU 6 p.m. SEC
Missouri vs. Illinois 7 p.m. BTN
Virginia Tech at Duke 7 p.m. ESPN2
BYU vs. South Florida 7:30 p.m. ESPNU
Vanderbilt at Hawaii 10 p.m. ESPN2
Basketball, women's
Notre Dame at DePaul 6:30 p.m. FS1
Football
Armed Forces Bowl: Missouri vs. Army 6 p.m. ESPN
Hockey, men's
Juniors: Russia at Canada 4:30 p.m. NHL
Juniors: United States vs. Finland 8 p.m. NHL
NBA
Magic at Hawks 5:30 p.m. NBA
Clippers at Kings 8 p.m. NBA
RADIO WEDNESDAY
Basketball, men's
Arizona at Tennessee 5 p.m. 1290-AM
Arizona at Tennessee 5 p.m. 107.5-FM
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)