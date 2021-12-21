 Skip to main content
Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV WEDNESDAY

Basketball, men's

Liberty vs. Northern Iowa 1 p.m. ESPNU

Green Bay at Minnesota 3 p.m. BTN

Wyoming vs. Stanford 3:30 p.m. ESPNU

Pacific at California 4 p.m. Pac-12N

Murray State at Auburn 4 p.m. SEC

Georgetown at Providence 4:30 p.m. FS1

Northern Kentucky at Indiana 5 p.m. BTN

Arizona at Tennessee 5 p.m. ESPN2

Kennesaw State at Nebraska 5:30 p.m. ESPNU

Boise State at Washington State 6 p.m. Pac-12N

Lipscomb at LSU 6 p.m. SEC

Missouri vs. Illinois 7 p.m. BTN

Virginia Tech at Duke 7 p.m. ESPN2

BYU vs. South Florida 7:30 p.m. ESPNU

Vanderbilt at Hawaii 10 p.m. ESPN2

Basketball, women's

Notre Dame at DePaul 6:30 p.m. FS1

Football

Armed Forces Bowl: Missouri vs. Army 6 p.m. ESPN

Hockey, men's

Juniors: Russia at Canada 4:30 p.m. NHL

Juniors: United States vs. Finland 8 p.m. NHL

NBA

Magic at Hawks 5:30 p.m. NBA

Clippers at Kings 8 p.m. NBA

RADIO WEDNESDAY

Basketball, men's

Arizona at Tennessee 5 p.m. 1290-AM

Arizona at Tennessee 5 p.m. 107.5-FM

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

