Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets
Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV WEDNESDAY

Golf European Tour, first round 5:30 a.m. Golf

MLB Orioles-Mets or Cubs-Indians 9 a.m. MLB Twins-White Sox or Angels-Astros 5 p.m. MLB Marlins at D-backs 6:30 p.m. BSAZ

NBA Wizards at Hawks 4:15 p.m. ESPN Trail Blazers at Jazz 7:30 p.m. ESPN

NFL 2021 schedule release 5 p.m. ESPN2 2021 schedule release 5 p.m. FS1 2021 schedule release 5 p.m. NFL

NHL Oilers at Canadiens 2 p.m. NHL Wild at Blues 6 p.m. NBCS

Soccer (M) Juventus at Sassuolo 11:30 a.m. ESPN2 Arsenal at Chelsea 12:10 p.m. NBCS

Softball Mississippi State vs. Mississippi 9 a.m. SEC LSU vs. TBD 11:40 a.m. SEC Texas A&M vs. Tennessee 2:10 p.m. SEC Georgia vs. Kentucky 4:45 p.m. SEC

RADIO WEDNESDAY

MLB Marlins at D-backs 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk ”Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish)

