Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets
TV WEDNESDAY

Basketball, men's

St. John’s at Xavier 4:30 p.m. CBSS

Illinois at Rutgers 5 p.m. BTN

Mississippi State at Alabama 5 p.m. ESPN2

Boston College at Notre Dame 5 p.m. ESPNU

Georgia at LSU 5 p.m. SEC

Georgetown at Marquette 6 p.m. FS2

Seton Hall at UConn 6:30 p.m. CBSS

Dixie State at New Mexico State 7 p.m. BSAZ+

Purdue at Northwestern 7 p.m. BTN

Baylor at Texas Tech 7 p.m. ESPN2

SMU at Temple 7 p.m. ESPNU

Vanderbilt at Auburn 7 p.m. SEC

Boise State at Air Force 8 p.m. FS1

UNLV at Fresno State 8:30 p.m. CBSS

Gonzaga at Pepperdine 9 p.m. ESPN2

Basketball, women's

Arizona State at California 2 p.m. Pac-12A

UCLA at Oregon 5 p.m. Pac-12N

Hockey

AHL: Utica at Toronto 5 p.m. NHL

NBA

Nets at Knicks 5:45 p.m. ESPN

Rockets at Suns 7 p.m. BSAZ

Jazz at Lakers 8 p.m. ESPN

NHL

Panthers at Hurricanes 5:30 p.m. TNT

Avalanche at Golden Knights 8 p.m. TNT

Soccer, men's

Liverpool at Inter Milan 1 p.m. Ch 13

Leon at Guastatoya 3:55 p.m. FS2

Pumas UNAM at D. Saprissa 7:55 p.m. FS2

RADIO WEDNESDAY

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

