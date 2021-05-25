 Skip to main content
Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV WEDNESDAY

Baseball

Big 12 Tournament: Baylor vs. Texas Tech 7 a.m. ESPNU

SEC Tournament: Mississippi State vs. TBD 7:30 a.m. SEC

ACC Tournament: Duke vs. Florida State 8 a.m. BSAZ

SEC Tournament: Tennessee vs. Alabama 11 a.m. SEC

ACC Tournament: Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech Noon BSAZ

SEC Tournament: Arkansas vs. Georgia 2:30 p.m. SEC

ACC Tournament: Georgia Tech vs. Clemson 4 p.m. BSAZ+

SEC Tournament: Vanderbilt vs. Auburn/Ole Miss 6 p.m. SEC

Golf

LPGA Match Play, Day 1 11 a.m. Golf

Women’s final: Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma State 2 p.m. Golf

Hockey

Denmark vs. Russia 6 a.m. NHL

Norway vs. Canada 10 a.m. NHL

MLB

Cardinals-White Sox or Orioles-Twins 11 a.m. MLB

Dodgers at Astros 4:30 p.m. ESPN

Giants at D-backs 6:30 p.m. BSAZ

NBA Playoffs

Wizards at 76ers, Game 2 4 p.m. NBA

Hawks at Knicks, Game 2 4:30 p.m. TNT

Grizzlies at Jazz, Game 2 7 p.m. TNT

NHL Playoffs

Penguins at Islanders, Game 6 3:30 p.m. NBCS

Panthers at Lightning, Game 6 5 p.m. CNBC

Golden Knights at Wild, Game 6 6 p.m. NBCS

Soccer, men's

Villarreal vs. Manchester United 11:40 a.m. CBSS

Soccer, women's

NWSL: Kansas City at Chicago 5 p.m. CBSS

WNBA

Aces at Mercury 7 p.m. CBSS

RADIO WEDNESDAY

MLB

Giants at D-backs 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

”Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) CNBC (Ch 35 on Cox, Ch 27 on Comcast, Ch 355 on DirecTV, Ch 208 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

