Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV WEDNESDAY
Baseball
Big 12 Tournament: Baylor vs. Texas Tech 7 a.m. ESPNU
SEC Tournament: Mississippi State vs. TBD 7:30 a.m. SEC
ACC Tournament: Duke vs. Florida State 8 a.m. BSAZ
SEC Tournament: Tennessee vs. Alabama 11 a.m. SEC
ACC Tournament: Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech Noon BSAZ
SEC Tournament: Arkansas vs. Georgia 2:30 p.m. SEC
ACC Tournament: Georgia Tech vs. Clemson 4 p.m. BSAZ+
SEC Tournament: Vanderbilt vs. Auburn/Ole Miss 6 p.m. SEC
Golf
LPGA Match Play, Day 1 11 a.m. Golf
Women’s final: Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma State 2 p.m. Golf
Hockey
Denmark vs. Russia 6 a.m. NHL
Norway vs. Canada 10 a.m. NHL
MLB
Cardinals-White Sox or Orioles-Twins 11 a.m. MLB
Dodgers at Astros 4:30 p.m. ESPN
Giants at D-backs 6:30 p.m. BSAZ
NBA Playoffs
Wizards at 76ers, Game 2 4 p.m. NBA
Hawks at Knicks, Game 2 4:30 p.m. TNT
Grizzlies at Jazz, Game 2 7 p.m. TNT
NHL Playoffs
Penguins at Islanders, Game 6 3:30 p.m. NBCS
Panthers at Lightning, Game 6 5 p.m. CNBC
Golden Knights at Wild, Game 6 6 p.m. NBCS
Soccer, men's
Villarreal vs. Manchester United 11:40 a.m. CBSS
Soccer, women's
NWSL: Kansas City at Chicago 5 p.m. CBSS
WNBA
Aces at Mercury 7 p.m. CBSS
RADIO WEDNESDAY
MLB
Giants at D-backs 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
Talk
”Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.
Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) CNBC (Ch 35 on Cox, Ch 27 on Comcast, Ch 355 on DirecTV, Ch 208 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)