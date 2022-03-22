 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV WEDNESDAY

Basketball, men's

CBI championship: Middle Tennessee vs. UNC Wilmington 2 p.m. ESPN2

NIT: Wake Forest at Texas A&M 4 p.m. ESPN2

NIT: Washington State at BYU 6 p.m. ESPN2

Basketball, women's

D-II semifinal: Glenville State vs. Grand Valley State 4 p.m. CBSS

D-II semifinal: Western Washington vs. North Georgia 6:30 p.m. CBSS

Golf

WGC Match Play, Day 1 11 a.m. Golf

MLB spring training

Rays vs. Braves 10 a.m. MLB

Athletics vs. Cubs 1 p.m. MLB

Brewers vs. Reds 6 p.m. MLB

NBA

Nets at Grizzlies 4:45 p.m. ESPN

Suns at T-wolves 5 p.m. BSAZ

76ers at Lakers 7 p.m. ESPN

NHL

Penguins at Sabres 4:30 p.m. TNT

Blackhawks at Ducks 7 p.m. TNT

Top Prospects Game 5 p.m. NHL

Softball, NCAA

Sacramento State at California 2 p.m. Pac-12N

Clemson at Georgia 4 p.m. SEC

Tennis

Miami Open 8 a.m. TEN

RADIO WEDNESDAY

Hockey

AHL: Tucson at San Diego 7 p.m. 1450-AM

NBA

Suns at T-wolves 5 p.m. 1490-AM*

76ers at Lakers (JIP) 7:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

