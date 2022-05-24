Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV WEDNESDAY
Baseball, NCAA
Penn State vs. Iowa 7 a.m. BTN
Texas vs. Oklahoma State 7 a.m. ESPNU
Arkansas vs. Alabama/Georgia 7:30 a.m. SEC
Pittsburgh vs. Louisville 8 a.m. BSAZ+
Arizona vs. Oregon 9 a.m. Pac-12N
Purdue vs. Rutgers 11 a.m. BTN
Texas A&M vs. S.Carolina/Florida 11 a.m. SEC
Florida State vs. Virginia Noon BSAZ+
Arizona State vs. Stanford 12:45 p.m. Pac-12N
Tennessee vs. Ole Miss/Vanderbilt 2:30 p.m. SEC
Indiana vs. Maryland 3 p.m. BTN
NC State vs. Miami 4 p.m. BSAZ+
Washington vs. Oregon State 4:45 p.m. Pac-12N
LSU vs. Kentucky/Auburn 6 p.m. SEC
Michigan vs. Illinois 7 p.m. BTN
California vs. UCLA 8:30 p.m. Pac-12N
Golf, women's
LPGA Tour, match play, Day 1 10:30 a.m. Golf
NCAA match play final: Stanford vs. Oregon 2 p.m. Golf
MLB
Rockies at Pirates 9:30 a.m. MLB
Mets-Giants or Dodgers-Nats 12:30 p.m. MLB
Phillies-Braves or Orioles-Yankees 4 p.m. MLB
Rangers-Angels or R. Sox-W. Sox 7:30 p.m. MLB
NBA Playoffs
Celtics at Heat, Game 5 5:40 p.m. ESPN
NHL Playoffs
Blues at Avalanche, Game 5 5 p.m. TNT
Soccer, men's
Forge FC at CF Montreal 3:55 p.m. FS2
Vancouver at Cavalry FC 6 p.m. FS2
Tennis
French Open, second round 2 a.m. TEN
French Open, second round 4 a.m. BSAZ
WNBA
Mercury at Sparks 7:30 p.m. BSAZ
RADIO WEDNESDAY
NBA Playoffs
Celtics at Heat, Game 5 5:40 p.m. 1490-AM*
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Extra (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)