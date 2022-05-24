 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wednesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV WEDNESDAY

Baseball, NCAA

Penn State vs. Iowa 7 a.m. BTN

Texas vs. Oklahoma State 7 a.m. ESPNU

Arkansas vs. Alabama/Georgia 7:30 a.m. SEC

Pittsburgh vs. Louisville 8 a.m. BSAZ+

Arizona vs. Oregon 9 a.m. Pac-12N

Purdue vs. Rutgers 11 a.m. BTN

Texas A&M vs. S.Carolina/Florida 11 a.m. SEC

Florida State vs. Virginia Noon BSAZ+

Arizona State vs. Stanford 12:45 p.m. Pac-12N

Tennessee vs. Ole Miss/Vanderbilt 2:30 p.m. SEC

Indiana vs. Maryland 3 p.m. BTN

NC State vs. Miami 4 p.m. BSAZ+

Washington vs. Oregon State 4:45 p.m. Pac-12N

LSU vs. Kentucky/Auburn 6 p.m. SEC

Michigan vs. Illinois 7 p.m. BTN

California vs. UCLA 8:30 p.m. Pac-12N

Golf, women's

LPGA Tour, match play, Day 1 10:30 a.m. Golf

NCAA match play final: Stanford vs. Oregon 2 p.m. Golf

MLB

Rockies at Pirates 9:30 a.m. MLB

Mets-Giants or Dodgers-Nats 12:30 p.m. MLB

Phillies-Braves or Orioles-Yankees 4 p.m. MLB

Rangers-Angels or R. Sox-W. Sox 7:30 p.m. MLB

NBA Playoffs

Celtics at Heat, Game 5 5:40 p.m. ESPN

NHL Playoffs

Blues at Avalanche, Game 5 5 p.m. TNT

Soccer, men's

Forge FC at CF Montreal 3:55 p.m. FS2

Vancouver at Cavalry FC 6 p.m. FS2

Tennis

French Open, second round 2 a.m. TEN

French Open, second round 4 a.m. BSAZ

WNBA

Mercury at Sparks 7:30 p.m. BSAZ

RADIO WEDNESDAY

NBA Playoffs

Celtics at Heat, Game 5 5:40 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Extra (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

