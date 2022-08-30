 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wednesday's TVradio sports best bets

TV WEDNESDAY

MLB

Astros at Rangers 11 a.m. MLB

Dodgers at Mets 4 p.m. MLB

Phillies at D-backs 6:30 p.m. BSAZ

Soccer, men's

Serie A: Lazio at Sampdoria 9:30 a.m. CBSS

EPL: Newcastle at Liverpool Noon USA

MLS: Atlanta at Philadelphia 4 p.m. FS1

Rio Grande at Phoenix Rising 7:30 p.m. BSAZ+

Tennis

U.S. Open, second round 9 a.m. ESPN

U.S. Open, second round 4 p.m. ESPN

WNBA Playoffs

Sun at Sky, Game 2 5 p.m. ESPN2

Storm at Aces, Game 2 7 p.m. ESPN2

RADIO WEDNESDAY

MLB

Phillies at D-backs 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Extra (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

