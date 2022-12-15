 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Weekend's TV/radio sports best bests

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV FRIDAY

Basketball, men's NCAA

Xavier at Georgetown 4:30 p.m. FS1

Green Bay at Stanford 6 p.m. Pac-12N

Creighton at Marquette 6:30 p.m. FS1

Basketball, women's NCAA

Murray State at Kentucky 5 p.m. SEC

Football, NCAA

Bahamas Bowl: Miami (Ohio) vs. UAB 9:30 a.m. ESPN

Cure Bowl: UTSA vs. Troy 1 p.m. ESPN

Incarnate Word at North Dakota State 5 p.m. ESPN2

Mount Union vs. North Central (Ill.) 5 p.m. ESPNU

Golf

People are also reading…

European Tour, second round 1:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Pro-Am 10 a.m. Golf

NBA

Warriors at 76ers 5:45 p.m. ESPN

Nuggets at Lakers 8 p.m. ESPN

RADIO FRIDAY

Football, NCAA

Bahamas: Miami (Ohio) vs. UAB 9:30 a.m. 1490-AM

Cure: UTSA vs. Troy 1 p.m. 1490-AM

TV SATURDAY

Basketball, men's NCAA

Missouri vs. UCF 10 a.m. BSAZ

Wake Forest at Rutgers 10 a.m. BTN

Indiana at Kansas 10 a.m. ESPN2

Providence at Seton Hall 10:30 a.m. Ch 11

Gonzaga vs. Alabama 11 a.m. Ch 13

DePaul at Northwestern Noon BTN

Houston at Virginia Noon ESPN2

St. John’s vs. Florida State 12:30 p.m. BSAZ

North Carolina vs. Ohio State 1 p.m. Ch 13

Nicholls at Mississippi State 1 p.m. SEC

Alabama A&M at Illinois 2 p.m. BTN

Villanova at Saint Joseph’s 2 p.m. CBSS

Grambling State at Virginia Tech 2:30 p.m. BSAZ

Temple at Mississippi 3 p.m. SEC

UCLA vs. Kentucky 3:30 p.m. Ch 13

Utah at BYU 4 p.m. CBSS

Davidson vs. Purdue 4:15 p.m. BTN

Texas A&M at Memphis 5 p.m. ESPNU

UConn at Butler 5 p.m. FS1

Winthrop at LSU 5 p.m. SEC

Dayton vs. Wyoming 6 p.m. CBSS

Portland at Oregon 6 p.m. Pac-12N

SE Missouri State at Iowa 6:30 p.m. BTN

Oklahoma State at Wichita State 7 p.m. ESPNU

Idaho State at Washington 8 p.m. Pac-12N

Tennessee at Arizona 8:30 p.m. ESPN2

Football

Fenway Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Louisville 9 a.m. ESPN

Celebration Bowl: Jackson St. vs. NC Cent. Noon Ch 9

Las Vegas Bowl: Florida vs. Oregon St. 12:30 p.m. ESPN

LA Bowl: Washington St. vs. Fresno St. 1:30 p.m. Ch 9

U.S. Army Bowl 2:30 p.m. BSAZ+

LendingTree Bowl: Rice vs. So. Miss 3:45 p.m. ESPN

New Mexico Bowl: SMU vs. BYU 5:30 p.m. Ch 9

Frisco Bowl: Boise State vs. N. Texas 7:15 p.m. ESPN

Golf

European Tour, third round 1 a.m. Golf

Champions Tour, Day 1 Noon Ch 4

NBA

Pelicans at Suns 7 p.m. BSAZ

NFL

Colts at Vikings 11 a.m. NFL

Ravens at Browns 2:30 p.m. NFL

Dolphins at Bills 6:15 p.m. NFL

Soccer, men's World Cup

Third-place match 8 a.m. Ch 11

Volleyball, women's NCAA

NCAA championship 6 p.m. ESPN2

TV SUNDAY

Basketball, men's NCAA

Canisius at Penn State 10 a.m. BTN

Stanford at Texas 11 a.m. ESPN2

NC A&T vs. Norfolk State Noon ESPNU

Wisconsin-Green Bay at Oregon St. 1 p.m. Pac-12N

Northern Colorado at Colorado 2 p.m. Pac-12N

Southern at UAB 2:30 p.m. CBSS

Hampton vs. Texas Southern 2:30 p.m. ESPNU

Auburn at USC 3:30 p.m. ESPN

Northern New Mexico at New Mexico St. 4 p.m. BSAZ

Iona at New Mexico 4:30 p.m. FS1

San Diego at Arizona State 5 p.m. Pac-12N

Baylor at Washington State 8 p.m. ESPN2

Basketball, women's NCAA

Georgia Tech at Boston College 11 a.m. BSAZ

Florida State at UConn 11 a.m. ESPN

Samford at Auburn 11 a.m. SEC

New Orleans at Rutgers Noon BTN

SMU at Texas A&M 1 p.m. SEC

Hall of Fame Showcase 1:30 p.m. ESPN2

Providence at St. John’s 2:30 p.m. FS1

Illinois at Missouri 3 p.m. SEC

Florida A&M at California 6 p.m. Pac-12N

Golf

European Tour, final round 1 a.m. Golf

Champions Tour, Day 2 11:30 a.m. Ch 4

NFL

Chiefs at Texans 11 a.m. Ch 13

Cardinals at Broncos 2 p.m. Ch 11

Bengals at Buccaneers 2:25 p.m. Ch 13

Giants at Commanders 6:15 p.m. Ch 4

Soccer, men's World Cup

Final 8 a.m. Ch 11

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Extra (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Carlos Correa signs 13-year, $350 million deal with San Francisco Giants

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News