Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV FRIDAY
Basketball, men's NCAA
Houston vs. St. Joseph’s 4 p.m. CBSS
Boston U. at UConn 4 p.m. FS2
Michigan State vs. Gonzaga 4:30 p.m. ESPN
Austin Peay at Purdue 5 p.m. BTN
Villanova at Temple 5 p.m. ESPNU
Kansas State at California 5 p.m. Pac-12N
Duquesne at Kentucky 5 p.m. SEC
Stanford at Wisconsin 5:30 p.m. FS1
Montana at Xavier 6 p.m. FS2
Princeton at Navy 6:30 p.m. CBSS
Kansas City at Illinois 7 p.m. BTN
Eastern Michigan vs. Michigan 7 p.m. ESPNU
Southern at Arizona 7 p.m. Pac-12N
Western Illinois at DePaul 8 p.m. FS2
Long Beach State at UCLA 9 p.m. Pac-12N
Basketball, women's NCAA
Kansas State vs. Wisconsin 2:30 p.m. BTN
South Carolina at Maryland 4 p.m. ESPN2
Football, NCAA
East Carolina at Cincinnati 6 p.m. ESPN2
Colorado at USC 7:30 p.m. FS1
Fresno State at UNLV 8:30 p.m. CBSS
Golf
European Tour, second round 12:30 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, second round 8 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, second round 11 a.m. Golf
Champions Tour, second round 2 p.m. Golf
NBA
Suns at Magic 5 p.m. BSAZ
Nuggets at Celtics 5 p.m. NBA
Timberwolves at Grizzlies 7:45 p.m. ESPN
NHL
Lightning at Capitals 5 p.m. NHL
Volleyball, women's
Kentucky at Mississippi State 7 p.m. SEC
WNBA
Draft Lottery 3:30 p.m. ESPN2
RADIO FRIDAY
Basketball, men's NCAA
Southern at Arizona 7 p.m. 1290-AM
Southern at Arizona 7 p.m. 107.5-FM
Hockey
AHL: Coachella Valley at Tucson 7 p.m. 1450-AM
NBA
Suns at Magic 5 p.m. 1490-AM*
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
TV SATURDAY
Basketball, women's NCAA
California vs. Notre Dame 2 p.m. Ch 4
Football
Notre Dame vs. Navy 10 a.m. Ch 9
Indiana at Ohio State 10 a.m. Ch 11
Missouri at Tennessee 10 a.m. Ch 13
Rutgers at Michigan State 10 a.m. BTN
Liberty at UConn 10 a.m. CBSS
LSU at Arkansas 10 a.m. ESPN
Purdue at Illinois 10 a.m. ESPN2
SMU at South Florida 10 a.m. ESPNU
Oklahoma at West Virginia 10 a.m. FS1
Vanderbilt at Kentucky 10 a.m. SEC
Lamar at New Mexico State Noon BSAZ
Nebraska at Michigan 1:30 p.m. Ch 9
Maryland at Penn State 1:30 p.m. Ch 11
Alabama at Mississippi 1:30 p.m. Ch 13
Northwestern at Minnesota 1:30 p.m. BTN
New Mexico at Air Force 1:30 p.m. CBSS
Louisville at Clemson 1:30 p.m. ESPN
UCF at Tulane 1:30 p.m. ESPN2
Iowa State at Oklahoma State 1:30 p.m. ESPNU
Wisconsin at Iowa 1:30 p.m. FS1
Army at Troy 1:30 p.m. NFL
Arizona State at Washington St. 1:30 p.m. Pac-12N
South Carolina at Florida 2 p.m. SEC
Washington at Oregon 5 p.m. Ch 11
Wyoming at Colorado State 5 p.m. CBSS
Georgia at Mississippi State 5 p.m. ESPN
Kansas State at Baylor 5 p.m. FS1
TCU at Texas 5:30 p.m. Ch 9
North Carolina at Wake Forest 5:30 p.m. ESPN2
So. Miss at Coastal Carolina 5:30 p.m. ESPNU
Texas A&M at Auburn 5:30 p.m. SEC
California at Oregon State 7 p.m. Pac-12N
Stanford at Utah 8 p.m. ESPN
Arizona at UCLA 8:30 p.m. Ch 11
Boise State at Nevada 8:30 p.m. CBSS
San Jose St. at San Diego St. 8:30 p.m. FS1
NBA
Rockets at Pelicans 6:30 p.m. NBA
NHL
Senators at Flyers 11 a.m. NHL
Coyotes at Devils 5 p.m. BSAZ
Penguins at Canadiens 5 p.m. NHL
Golf
European Tour, third round 1:30 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, third round 8 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 11 a.m. Golf
Champions Tour, third round 2 p.m. Golf
Soccer, men's
EPL: Brentford at Man. City 5:30 a.m. USA
EPL: Southampton at Liverpool 8 a.m. USA
EPL: Newcastle at Chelsea 10:30 a.m. Ch 4
EPL: Arsenal at Wolverhampton 10:45 a.m. USA
TV SUNDAY
Autos
Formula One race 10:30 a.m. ESPN2
Basketball, men's
Colorado vs. Tennessee Noon ESPN
Youngstown State at Notre Dame 2 p.m. BSAZ
Arizona State at Texas Southern 5:30 p.m. Pac-12N
Basketball, women's NCAA
UNC-Asheville at Florida Noon SEC
Prairie View A&M at Washington St, 1 p.m. Pac-12N
Western Kentucky at LSU 2 p.m. SEC
Stanford at Portland 3 p.m. ESPN2
Troy at UCLA 3 p.m. Pac-12N
Football
CFL: Eastern Division final 11 a.m. ESPN2
CFL: Western Division final 2:30 p.m. ESPNN
Golf
European Tour, final round 1:30 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, final round 8 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 11 a.m. Golf
Champions Tour, final round 2 p.m. Golf
NBA
Nets at Lakers 7:30 p.m. NBA
NFL
Seahawks vs. Buccaneers 7:30 a.m. NFL
Vikings at Bills 11 a.m. Ch 11
Jaguars at Chiefs 11 a.m. Ch 13
Cardinals at Rams 2:25 p.m. Ch 11
Chargers at 49ers 6:15 p.m. Ch 4
NHL
Stars at Flyers 11 a.m. NHL
Coyotes at Rangers 5 p.m. BSAZ
Capitals at Lightning 5 p.m. ESPN
Soccer, men's
EPL: Aston Villa at Brighton 7 a.m. USA
EPL: Man. United at Fulham 9:30 a.m. USA
Indiana at Rutgers 10 a.m. BTN
NCAA: Teams TBA 11 a.m. ESPNU
Volleyball, women's NCAA
Nebraska at Ohio State 2:30 p.m. BTN
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
