 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV FRIDAY

Basketball, men's NCAA

Houston vs. St. Joseph’s 4 p.m. CBSS

Boston U. at UConn 4 p.m. FS2

Michigan State vs. Gonzaga 4:30 p.m. ESPN

Austin Peay at Purdue 5 p.m. BTN

Villanova at Temple 5 p.m. ESPNU

Kansas State at California 5 p.m. Pac-12N

Duquesne at Kentucky 5 p.m. SEC

Stanford at Wisconsin 5:30 p.m. FS1

Montana at Xavier 6 p.m. FS2

Princeton at Navy 6:30 p.m. CBSS

Kansas City at Illinois 7 p.m. BTN

Eastern Michigan vs. Michigan 7 p.m. ESPNU

People are also reading…

Southern at Arizona 7 p.m. Pac-12N

Western Illinois at DePaul 8 p.m. FS2

Long Beach State at UCLA 9 p.m. Pac-12N

Basketball, women's NCAA

Kansas State vs. Wisconsin 2:30 p.m. BTN

South Carolina at Maryland 4 p.m. ESPN2

Football, NCAA

East Carolina at Cincinnati 6 p.m. ESPN2

Colorado at USC 7:30 p.m. FS1

Fresno State at UNLV 8:30 p.m. CBSS

Golf

European Tour, second round 12:30 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, second round 8 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, second round 11 a.m. Golf

Champions Tour, second round 2 p.m. Golf

NBA

Suns at Magic 5 p.m. BSAZ

Nuggets at Celtics 5 p.m. NBA

Timberwolves at Grizzlies 7:45 p.m. ESPN

NHL

Lightning at Capitals 5 p.m. NHL

Volleyball, women's

Kentucky at Mississippi State 7 p.m. SEC

WNBA

Draft Lottery 3:30 p.m. ESPN2

RADIO FRIDAY

Basketball, men's NCAA

Southern at Arizona 7 p.m. 1290-AM

Southern at Arizona 7 p.m. 107.5-FM

Hockey

AHL: Coachella Valley at Tucson 7 p.m. 1450-AM

NBA

Suns at Magic 5 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

TV SATURDAY

Basketball, women's NCAA

California vs. Notre Dame 2 p.m. Ch 4

Football

Notre Dame vs. Navy 10 a.m. Ch 9

Indiana at Ohio State 10 a.m. Ch 11

Missouri at Tennessee 10 a.m. Ch 13

Rutgers at Michigan State 10 a.m. BTN

Liberty at UConn 10 a.m. CBSS

LSU at Arkansas 10 a.m. ESPN

Purdue at Illinois 10 a.m. ESPN2

SMU at South Florida 10 a.m. ESPNU

Oklahoma at West Virginia 10 a.m. FS1

Vanderbilt at Kentucky 10 a.m. SEC

Lamar at New Mexico State Noon BSAZ

Nebraska at Michigan 1:30 p.m. Ch 9

Maryland at Penn State 1:30 p.m. Ch 11

Alabama at Mississippi 1:30 p.m. Ch 13

Northwestern at Minnesota 1:30 p.m. BTN

New Mexico at Air Force 1:30 p.m. CBSS

Louisville at Clemson 1:30 p.m. ESPN

UCF at Tulane 1:30 p.m. ESPN2

Iowa State at Oklahoma State 1:30 p.m. ESPNU

Wisconsin at Iowa 1:30 p.m. FS1

Army at Troy 1:30 p.m. NFL

Arizona State at Washington St. 1:30 p.m. Pac-12N

South Carolina at Florida 2 p.m. SEC

Washington at Oregon 5 p.m. Ch 11

Wyoming at Colorado State 5 p.m. CBSS

Georgia at Mississippi State 5 p.m. ESPN

Kansas State at Baylor 5 p.m. FS1

TCU at Texas 5:30 p.m. Ch 9

North Carolina at Wake Forest 5:30 p.m. ESPN2

So. Miss at Coastal Carolina 5:30 p.m. ESPNU

Texas A&M at Auburn 5:30 p.m. SEC

California at Oregon State 7 p.m. Pac-12N

Stanford at Utah 8 p.m. ESPN

Arizona at UCLA 8:30 p.m. Ch 11

Boise State at Nevada 8:30 p.m. CBSS

San Jose St. at San Diego St. 8:30 p.m. FS1

NBA

Rockets at Pelicans 6:30 p.m. NBA

NHL

Senators at Flyers 11 a.m. NHL

Coyotes at Devils 5 p.m. BSAZ

Penguins at Canadiens 5 p.m. NHL

Golf

European Tour, third round 1:30 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, third round 8 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 11 a.m. Golf

Champions Tour, third round 2 p.m. Golf

Soccer, men's

EPL: Brentford at Man. City 5:30 a.m. USA

EPL: Southampton at Liverpool 8 a.m. USA

EPL: Newcastle at Chelsea 10:30 a.m. Ch 4

EPL: Arsenal at Wolverhampton 10:45 a.m. USA

TV SUNDAY

Autos

Formula One race 10:30 a.m. ESPN2

Basketball, men's

Colorado vs. Tennessee Noon ESPN

Youngstown State at Notre Dame 2 p.m. BSAZ

Arizona State at Texas Southern 5:30 p.m. Pac-12N

Basketball, women's NCAA

UNC-Asheville at Florida Noon SEC

Prairie View A&M at Washington St, 1 p.m. Pac-12N

Western Kentucky at LSU 2 p.m. SEC

Stanford at Portland 3 p.m. ESPN2

Troy at UCLA 3 p.m. Pac-12N

Football

CFL: Eastern Division final 11 a.m. ESPN2

CFL: Western Division final 2:30 p.m. ESPNN

Golf

European Tour, final round 1:30 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, final round 8 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 11 a.m. Golf

Champions Tour, final round 2 p.m. Golf

NBA

Nets at Lakers 7:30 p.m. NBA

NFL

Seahawks vs. Buccaneers 7:30 a.m. NFL

Vikings at Bills 11 a.m. Ch 11

Jaguars at Chiefs 11 a.m. Ch 13

Cardinals at Rams 2:25 p.m. Ch 11

Chargers at 49ers 6:15 p.m. Ch 4

NHL

Stars at Flyers 11 a.m. NHL

Coyotes at Rangers 5 p.m. BSAZ

Capitals at Lightning 5 p.m. ESPN

Soccer, men's

EPL: Aston Villa at Brighton 7 a.m. USA

EPL: Man. United at Fulham 9:30 a.m. USA

Indiana at Rutgers 10 a.m. BTN

NCAA: Teams TBA 11 a.m. ESPNU

Volleyball, women's NCAA

Nebraska at Ohio State 2:30 p.m. BTN

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNN is ESPNews (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast, Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Wimbledon in talks to ease rules on white underwear for female players

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News