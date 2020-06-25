Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV FRIDAY

Baseball

KBO: NC Dinos at Doosan Bears 2:25 a.m. ESPN

KBO: NC Dinos at Doosan Bears 12:55 a.m. (Sat.) ESPN

Golf

PGA Tour, second round Noon Golf

Horse racing

America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2

NBA

NBA2K League 3 p.m. ESPN2

NHL

Draft Lottery 5 p.m. NBCS

Tennis

Battle of the Brits 5 a.m. TEN

Credit One Bank Invitational 1 p.m. TEN

TV SATURDAY

Auto racing

NASCAR Trucks race 9:30 a.m. FS1

NASCAR Cup Series race 12:30 p.m. Ch 11

Baseball

KBO: NC Dinos at Doosan Bears 12:55 a.m. ESPN

KBO: NC Dinos at Doosan Bears 12:55 a.m. (Sun.) ESPN

Golf PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round Noon Ch 13

Horse racing

America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2

America’s Day at the Races Noon FS1

Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series 2 p.m. Ch 4

Soccer, men’s

EPL: Aston Villa vs. Wolves 4:25 a.m. NBCS

Bund.: Wolfsburg vs. Bayern Munich 6:20 a.m. FS1

Bund.: Dortmund vs. Hoffenheim 6:20 a.m. FS2

Soccer, women’s

NWSL: North Carolina vs. Portland 9:30 a.m. Ch 13

Tennis

Credit One Bank Invitational 1 p.m. TEN

TV SUNDAY

Auto racing

NASCAR Xfinity race 9:30 a.m. FS1

NASCAR Cup Series race Noon FS1

Baseball

KBO: NC Dinos at Doosan Bears 12:55 a.m. ESPN

Golf

PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round Noon Ch 13

Horse racing

America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2

America’s Day at the Races 11 a.m. FS1

America’s Day at the Races 4:30 p.m. FS2

Soccer, men’s

EPL: Southampton at Watford 8:25 a.m. NBCS

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish)

