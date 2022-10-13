Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV FRIDAY
Basketball, men's
Kentucky Big Blue Madness 4 p.m. SEC
Football, NCAA
Brown at Princeton 4 p.m. ESPNU
Navy at SMU 4:30 p.m. ESPN
UTSA at FIU 5 p.m. CBSS
Golf
European Tour, second round 5 a.m. Golf
Champions Tour, first round 11 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 7:30 a.m. Golf
MLB Playoffs
Guardians at Yankees, Game 2 10 a.m. TBS
Braves at Phillies, Game 3 1:30 p.m. FS1
Dodgers at Padres, Game 3 5:30 p.m. FS1
NBA preseason
Celtics vs. Raptors 4:30 p.m. NBA
Nuggets at Warriors 7 p.m. ESPN2
NHL
Lightning at Blue Jackets 4 p.m. NHL
Soccer, men's
EPL: Brighton at Brentford Noon USA
Wisconsin at Maryland 2 p.m. ESPNU
Penn State at Michigan 3:30 p.m. BTN
Gonzaga at Washington 4 p.m. Pac-12N
Soccer, women's
U-17: Brazil vs. United States 3:50 a.m. FS2
U-17: Germany vs. Chile 7:20 a.m. FS2
UCLA at Stanford 6 p.m. Pac-12N
Colorado at Arizona 7 p.m. Pac-12A
Volleyball, women's NCAA
Penn State at Nebraska 5:30 p.m. BTN
Florida at Mississippi State 6 p.m. SEC
Oregon at USC 8 p.m. Pac-12N
RADIO FRIDAY
Hockey
AHL: Tucson at Henderson 7 p.m. 1450-AM
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
TV SATURDAY
Autos
NASCAR Xfinity race 12:30 p.m. Ch 4
Boxing
Top Rank 7:30 p.m. ESPN
Football, NCAA
Iowa State at Texas 9 a.m. Ch 9
Penn State at Michigan 9 a.m. Ch 11
Minnesota at Illinois 9 a.m. BTN
Colgate at ARmy 9 a.m. CBSS
Auburn at Mississippi 9 a.m. ESPN
Kansas at Oklahoma 9 a.m. ESPN2
Old Dominion at Coastal Carolina 9 a.m. ESPNU
Miami at Virginia Tech 9:30 a.m. BSAZ
California at Colorado 11 a.m. Pac-12N
Oklahoma State at TCU 12:30 p.m. Ch 9
Alabama at Tennessee 12:30 p.m. Ch 13
Ohio at Western Kentucky 12:30 p.m. CBSS
Arkansas at BYU 12:30 p.m. ESPN
Maryland at Indiana 12:30 p.m. ESPN2
Vanderbilt at Georgia 12:30 p.m. SEC
Wisconsin at Michigan State 1 p.m. Ch 11
Tulane at South Florida 1 p.m. ESPNU
Arizona at Washington 2:30 p.m. Pac-12N
Utah State at Colorado State 4 p.m. CBSS
LSU at Florida 4 p.m. ESPN
Louisiana-Monroe at South Alabama 4 p.m. NFL
Stanford at Notre Dame 4:30 p.m. Ch 4
Clemson at Florida State 4:30 p.m. Ch 9
Nebraska at Purdue 4:30 p.m. BTN
Memphis at East Carolina 4:30 p.m. ESPNU
Mississippi State at Kentucky 4:30 p.m. SEC
USC at Utah 5 p.m. Ch 11
Washington State at Oregon State 6 p.m. Pac-12N
Air Force at UNLV 7:30 p.m. CBSS
San Jose State at Fresno State 7:45 p.m. FS2
Harvard at Howard (T) 8 p.m. ESPNU
Golf
European Tour, third round 4:30 a.m. Golf
Champions Tour, second round 11 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 8 p.m. Golf
MLB Playoffs
Braves at Phillies, Game 4 11 a.m. FS1
Astros at Mariners, Game 3 1 p.m. TBS
Yankees at Guardians, Game 3 4:30 p.m. TBS
Dodgers at Padres, Game 4 6:30 p.m. FS1
NHL
Coyotes at Bruins 4 p.m. BSAZ
Lightning at Penguins 4 p.m. NHL
Soccer, men's
Wrexham AFC at Blyth 4:30 a.m. ESPN2
EPL: Crystal Palace at Leicester 4:30 a.m. USA
EPL: Nottingham at Wolverhampton 7 a.m. USA
EPL: Everton at Tottenham 9:30 a.m. Ch 4
Liga MX: Cruz Azul at Monterrey 4 p.m. FS2
Atlanta United 2 at Phoenix Rising 7:30 p.m. BSAZ
Soccer, women's
U-17: China vs. Colombia 3:50 a.m. FS2
U-17: Japan vs. Canada 7:20 a.m. FS2
NWSL: Chicago at San Diego 7 p.m. CBSS
Volleyball, women's NCAA
Illinois at Minnesota 1 p.m. BTN
TV SUNDAY
Autos
NASCAR Cup race 11:30 a.m. ESPN
Golf
European Tour, final round 4:30 a.m. Golf
Champions Tour, final round 11 a.m. Golf
MLB Playoffs
Astros at Mariners, Game 4 (if nec.) Noon TBS
Yankees at Guardians, Game 4 (if nec.) TBA TBS
Phillies at Braves, Game 5 (if nec.) TBA FS1
Padres at Dodgers, Game 5 (if nec.) TBA FS1
NFL
Ravens at Giants 10 a.m. Ch 13
Cardinals at Seahawks 1:05 p.m. Ch 11
Bills at Chiefs 1:25 p.m. Ch 13
Cowboys at Eagles 5:15 p.m. Ch 4
Soccer, men's
EPL: Newcastle at Man. United 6 a.m. USA
EPL: Man. City at Liverpool 8:30 a.m. USA
Serie A: Bologna at Napoli 9 a.m. CBSS
MLS: Salt Lake at Austin FC Noon Ch 9
MLS: Orlando City at CF Montreal 5 p.m. ESPN
Liga MX: Toluca at Santos Laguna 5 p.m. FS2
Soccer, women's
Arkansas at Alabama 9 a.m. SEC
Florida at Kentucky 10 a.m. ESPNU
Purdue at Indiana 11 a.m. BTN
Baylor at West Virginia Noon ESPNU
NWSL: Chicago at San Diego FC 7 p.m. CBSS
Volleyball, women's NCAA
Michigan at Wisconsin 10 a.m. ESPN2
Washington State at Utah 11 a.m. Pac-12N
Auburn at Missouri 11 a.m. SEC
California at Arizona Noon Pac-12A
Oregon at UCLA 2 p.m. ESPNU
Stanford at Arizona State 3 p.m. Pac-12N
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)