 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV FRIDAY

Basketball, men's

Kentucky Big Blue Madness 4 p.m. SEC

Football, NCAA

Brown at Princeton 4 p.m. ESPNU

Navy at SMU 4:30 p.m. ESPN

UTSA at FIU 5 p.m. CBSS

Golf

European Tour, second round 5 a.m. Golf

Champions Tour, first round 11 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 7:30 a.m. Golf

MLB Playoffs

Guardians at Yankees, Game 2 10 a.m. TBS

Braves at Phillies, Game 3 1:30 p.m. FS1

People are also reading…

Dodgers at Padres, Game 3 5:30 p.m. FS1

NBA preseason

Celtics vs. Raptors 4:30 p.m. NBA

Nuggets at Warriors 7 p.m. ESPN2

NHL

Lightning at Blue Jackets 4 p.m. NHL

Soccer, men's

EPL: Brighton at Brentford Noon USA

Wisconsin at Maryland 2 p.m. ESPNU

Penn State at Michigan 3:30 p.m. BTN

Gonzaga at Washington 4 p.m. Pac-12N

Soccer, women's

U-17: Brazil vs. United States 3:50 a.m. FS2

U-17: Germany vs. Chile 7:20 a.m. FS2

UCLA at Stanford 6 p.m. Pac-12N

Colorado at Arizona 7 p.m. Pac-12A

Volleyball, women's NCAA

Penn State at Nebraska 5:30 p.m. BTN

Florida at Mississippi State 6 p.m. SEC

Oregon at USC 8 p.m. Pac-12N

RADIO FRIDAY

Hockey

AHL: Tucson at Henderson 7 p.m. 1450-AM

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

TV SATURDAY

Autos

NASCAR Xfinity race 12:30 p.m. Ch 4

Boxing

Top Rank 7:30 p.m. ESPN

Football, NCAA

Iowa State at Texas 9 a.m. Ch 9

Penn State at Michigan 9 a.m. Ch 11

Minnesota at Illinois 9 a.m. BTN

Colgate at ARmy 9 a.m. CBSS

Auburn at Mississippi 9 a.m. ESPN

Kansas at Oklahoma 9 a.m. ESPN2

Old Dominion at Coastal Carolina 9 a.m. ESPNU

Miami at Virginia Tech 9:30 a.m. BSAZ

California at Colorado 11 a.m. Pac-12N

Oklahoma State at TCU 12:30 p.m. Ch 9

Alabama at Tennessee 12:30 p.m. Ch 13

Ohio at Western Kentucky 12:30 p.m. CBSS

Arkansas at BYU 12:30 p.m. ESPN

Maryland at Indiana 12:30 p.m. ESPN2

Vanderbilt at Georgia 12:30 p.m. SEC

Wisconsin at Michigan State 1 p.m. Ch 11

Tulane at South Florida 1 p.m. ESPNU

Arizona at Washington 2:30 p.m. Pac-12N

Utah State at Colorado State 4 p.m. CBSS

LSU at Florida 4 p.m. ESPN

Louisiana-Monroe at South Alabama 4 p.m. NFL

Stanford at Notre Dame 4:30 p.m. Ch 4

Clemson at Florida State 4:30 p.m. Ch 9

Nebraska at Purdue 4:30 p.m. BTN

Memphis at East Carolina 4:30 p.m. ESPNU

Mississippi State at Kentucky 4:30 p.m. SEC

USC at Utah 5 p.m. Ch 11

Washington State at Oregon State 6 p.m. Pac-12N

Air Force at UNLV 7:30 p.m. CBSS

San Jose State at Fresno State 7:45 p.m. FS2

Harvard at Howard (T) 8 p.m. ESPNU

Golf

European Tour, third round 4:30 a.m. Golf

Champions Tour, second round 11 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 8 p.m. Golf

MLB Playoffs

Braves at Phillies, Game 4 11 a.m. FS1

Astros at Mariners, Game 3 1 p.m. TBS

Yankees at Guardians, Game 3 4:30 p.m. TBS

Dodgers at Padres, Game 4 6:30 p.m. FS1

NHL

Coyotes at Bruins 4 p.m. BSAZ

Lightning at Penguins 4 p.m. NHL

Soccer, men's

Wrexham AFC at Blyth 4:30 a.m. ESPN2

EPL: Crystal Palace at Leicester 4:30 a.m. USA

EPL: Nottingham at Wolverhampton 7 a.m. USA

EPL: Everton at Tottenham 9:30 a.m. Ch 4

Liga MX: Cruz Azul at Monterrey 4 p.m. FS2

Atlanta United 2 at Phoenix Rising 7:30 p.m. BSAZ

Soccer, women's

U-17: China vs. Colombia 3:50 a.m. FS2

U-17: Japan vs. Canada 7:20 a.m. FS2

NWSL: Chicago at San Diego 7 p.m. CBSS

Volleyball, women's NCAA

Illinois at Minnesota 1 p.m. BTN

TV SUNDAY

Autos

NASCAR Cup race 11:30 a.m. ESPN

Golf

European Tour, final round 4:30 a.m. Golf

Champions Tour, final round 11 a.m. Golf

MLB Playoffs

Astros at Mariners, Game 4 (if nec.) Noon TBS

Yankees at Guardians, Game 4 (if nec.) TBA TBS

Phillies at Braves, Game 5 (if nec.) TBA FS1

Padres at Dodgers, Game 5 (if nec.) TBA FS1

NFL

Ravens at Giants 10 a.m. Ch 13

Cardinals at Seahawks 1:05 p.m. Ch 11

Bills at Chiefs 1:25 p.m. Ch 13

Cowboys at Eagles 5:15 p.m. Ch 4

Soccer, men's

EPL: Newcastle at Man. United 6 a.m. USA

EPL: Man. City at Liverpool 8:30 a.m. USA

Serie A: Bologna at Napoli 9 a.m. CBSS

MLS: Salt Lake at Austin FC Noon Ch 9

MLS: Orlando City at CF Montreal 5 p.m. ESPN

Liga MX: Toluca at Santos Laguna 5 p.m. FS2

Soccer, women's

Arkansas at Alabama 9 a.m. SEC

Florida at Kentucky 10 a.m. ESPNU

Purdue at Indiana 11 a.m. BTN

Baylor at West Virginia Noon ESPNU

NWSL: Chicago at San Diego FC 7 p.m. CBSS

Volleyball, women's NCAA

Michigan at Wisconsin 10 a.m. ESPN2

Washington State at Utah 11 a.m. Pac-12N

Auburn at Missouri 11 a.m. SEC

California at Arizona Noon Pac-12A

Oregon at UCLA 2 p.m. ESPNU

Stanford at Arizona State 3 p.m. Pac-12N

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Arizona center Oumar Ballo talks relationship with 'big brother' Mo Tangara, feud with Malian basketball federation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News