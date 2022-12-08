Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV FRIDAY
Basketball, men's NCAA
Grambling St. at Vanderbilt 5 p.m. SEC
Football, NCAA
FCS: Samford at N. Dakota St. 5 p.m. ESPN2
FCS: William & Mary at Montana St. 8:15 p.m. ESPN2
Golf
European Tour, second round 3 a.m.
Golf PGA Tour, first round 11 a.m. Golf
Hockey, men's NCAA
Michigan at Michigan State 4:30 p.m. BTN
Boston U. at Boston College 5 p.m. ESPNN
Wisconsin at Minnesota 7 p.m. BTN
NBA
Lakers at 76ers 5:45 p.m. ESPN
Suns at Pelicans 6:30 p.m. BSAZ
Bucks at Mavericks 8 p.m. ESPN
NHL
Bruins at Coyotes 7:30 p.m. BSAZ+
Soccer, men's
World Cup: Croatia vs. Brazil 8 a.m. Ch 11
World Cup: Netherlands vs. Argentina Noon Ch 11
NCAA semifinal: Creighton vs. Syracuse 4 p.m. ESPNU
NCAA semifinal: Pittsburgh vs. Indiana 6:30 p.m. ESPNU
RADIO FRIDAY
Hockey, men's
AHL: Ontario at Tucson 7 p.m. 1450-AM
NBA
Suns at Pelicans
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
TV SATURDAY
Basketball, men's NCAA
Penn State at Illinois 10 a.m. BTN
LIU-Brooklyn at UConn 10 a.m. FS1
Drexel at La Salle 10 a.m. USA
Georgetown at Syracuse 11 a.m. Ch 9
Oklahoma vs. Arkansas 11 a.m. ESPN2
Yale at Kentucky 11 a.m. SEC
NC State at Miami Noon BSAZ
LSU vs. Wake Forest Noon ESPN
UNC-Asheville at Dayton Noon USA
Purdue at Nebraska 12:15 p.m. BTN
Albany at Providence 12:30 p.m. FS1
Alabama at Houston 1 p.m. Ch 9
Xavier at Cincinnati 1 p.m. ESPN2
Denver at UCLA 1 p.m. Pac-12N
Valparaiso at Mississippi 1 p.m. SEC
Georgia Tech at North Carolina 1:15 p.m. ESPN
Brown at Michigan State 2:30 p.m. BTN
UNLV vs. Washington State 2:30 p.m. FS1
Villanova at Boston College 3 p.m. Ch 11
Auburn vs. Memphis 3 p.m. ESPN2
Butler at California 3 p.m. Pac-12N
Kansas at Missouri 3:15 p.m. ESPN
UTEP at DePaul 4:30 p.m. FS1
Nevada at Oregon 5 p.m. Pac-12N
Arizona vs. Indiana 5:30 p.m. Ch 11
TCU vs. SMU 8 p.m. ESPN2
Creighton vs. BYU 8 p.m. FS1
Basketball, women's NCAA
Minnesota at Iowa 7 p.m. BTN
Cal State Fullerton at UCLA 7 p.m. Pac-12N
Pacific at California 9 p.m. Pac-12N
Boxing
Lopez vs. Pedraza 7 p.m. ESPN
Football, NCAA
Army vs. Navy 1 p.m. Ch 13
Heisman Trophy ceremony 6 p.m. ESPN
Hockey, men's
Michigan State at Michigan 4:30 p.m. BTN
AHL: Ontario at Tucson 7 p.m. Ch 8/58
Golf
European Tour, third round 3 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, second round 11:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, second round 12:30 p.m. Ch 4
The Match 5 p.m. TBS
The Match 5 p.m. TNT
NBA
Celtics at Warriors 6:30 p.m. Ch 9
NHL
Red Wings at Stars Noon NHL
Kings at Canadiens 5 p.m. NHL
Soccer, men's World Cup
Morocco vs. Portugal 8 a.m. Ch 11
England vs. France Noon Ch 11
Volleyball, women's NCAA Tournament
NCAA Elite 8: Oregon vs. Louisville 2 p.m. ESPNU
NCAA Elite 8: Texas vs. Ohio State 4 p.m. ESPNU
NCAA Elite 8: Wisconsin vs. Pittsburgh 6 p.m. ESPNU
NCAA Elite 8: San Diego vs. Houston/Stanford 8 p.m. ESPNU
TV SUNDAY
Basketball, men's NCAA
Prairie View A&M at Northwestern Noon BTN
Oklahoma State vs. Virginia Tech Noon ESPN2
Marquette at Notre Dame 2 p.m. ESPN2
Maryland vs. Tennessee 2:30 p.m. FS1
Oregon State at Texas A&M 4 p.m. ESPN2
Wisconsin at Iowa 4:30 p.m. BTN
Seton Hall at Rutgers 4:30 p.m. FS1
Mississippi State at Minnesota 6:30 p.m. BTN
Basketball, women's NCAA
Louisville at Kentucky 11 a.m. ESPN
Jacksonville at Mississippi Noon SEC
Michigan State at Ohio State 2 p.m. BTN
Arkansas State at Arkansas 2 p.m. SEC
Washington State at Washington 3 p.m. BTN
Texas A&M at Mississippi State 4 p.m. SEC
Oregon State at Oregon 5 p.m. BTN
Golf
European Tour, final round 3 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 11 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round Noon Ch 4
NBA
Suns at Pelicans 1:30 p.m. BSAZ
NFL
Eagles at Giants 11 a.m. Ch 11
Jets at Bills 11 a.m. Ch 13
Buccaneers at 49ers 2:25 p.m. Ch 11
Dolphins at Chargers 6:15 p.m. Ch 4
NHL
Avalanche at Blues 1 p.m. ESPN
Flyers at Coyotes 5 p.m. BSAZ
Bruins at Golden Knights 6 p.m. NHL
Skating
ISU Grand Prix final 2 p.m. Ch 4
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Extra (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNN is ESPNews (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast, Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)