agate

Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV FRIDAY

Basketball, men's NCAA

Grambling St. at Vanderbilt 5 p.m. SEC

Football, NCAA

FCS: Samford at N. Dakota St. 5 p.m. ESPN2

FCS: William & Mary at Montana St. 8:15 p.m. ESPN2

Golf

European Tour, second round 3 a.m.

Golf PGA Tour, first round 11 a.m. Golf

Hockey, men's NCAA

Michigan at Michigan State 4:30 p.m. BTN

Boston U. at Boston College 5 p.m. ESPNN

Wisconsin at Minnesota 7 p.m. BTN

NBA

Lakers at 76ers 5:45 p.m. ESPN

Suns at Pelicans 6:30 p.m. BSAZ

Bucks at Mavericks 8 p.m. ESPN

NHL

Bruins at Coyotes 7:30 p.m. BSAZ+

Soccer, men's

World Cup: Croatia vs. Brazil 8 a.m. Ch 11

World Cup: Netherlands vs. Argentina Noon Ch 11

NCAA semifinal: Creighton vs. Syracuse 4 p.m. ESPNU

NCAA semifinal: Pittsburgh vs. Indiana 6:30 p.m. ESPNU

RADIO FRIDAY

Hockey, men's

AHL: Ontario at Tucson 7 p.m. 1450-AM

NBA

Suns at Pelicans

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

TV SATURDAY

Basketball, men's NCAA

Penn State at Illinois 10 a.m. BTN

LIU-Brooklyn at UConn 10 a.m. FS1

Drexel at La Salle 10 a.m. USA

Georgetown at Syracuse 11 a.m. Ch 9

Oklahoma vs. Arkansas 11 a.m. ESPN2

Yale at Kentucky 11 a.m. SEC

NC State at Miami Noon BSAZ

LSU vs. Wake Forest Noon ESPN

UNC-Asheville at Dayton Noon USA

Purdue at Nebraska 12:15 p.m. BTN

Albany at Providence 12:30 p.m. FS1

Alabama at Houston 1 p.m. Ch 9

Xavier at Cincinnati 1 p.m. ESPN2

Denver at UCLA 1 p.m. Pac-12N

Valparaiso at Mississippi 1 p.m. SEC

Georgia Tech at North Carolina 1:15 p.m. ESPN

Brown at Michigan State 2:30 p.m. BTN

UNLV vs. Washington State 2:30 p.m. FS1

Villanova at Boston College 3 p.m. Ch 11

Auburn vs. Memphis 3 p.m. ESPN2

Butler at California 3 p.m. Pac-12N

Kansas at Missouri 3:15 p.m. ESPN

UTEP at DePaul 4:30 p.m. FS1

Nevada at Oregon 5 p.m. Pac-12N

Arizona vs. Indiana 5:30 p.m. Ch 11

TCU vs. SMU 8 p.m. ESPN2

Creighton vs. BYU 8 p.m. FS1

Basketball, women's NCAA

Minnesota at Iowa 7 p.m. BTN

Cal State Fullerton at UCLA 7 p.m. Pac-12N

Pacific at California 9 p.m. Pac-12N

Boxing

Lopez vs. Pedraza 7 p.m. ESPN

Football, NCAA

Army vs. Navy 1 p.m. Ch 13

Heisman Trophy ceremony 6 p.m. ESPN

Hockey, men's

Michigan State at Michigan 4:30 p.m. BTN

AHL: Ontario at Tucson 7 p.m. Ch 8/58

Golf

European Tour, third round 3 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, second round 11:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, second round 12:30 p.m. Ch 4

The Match 5 p.m. TBS

The Match 5 p.m. TNT

NBA

Celtics at Warriors 6:30 p.m. Ch 9

NHL

Red Wings at Stars Noon NHL

Kings at Canadiens 5 p.m. NHL

Soccer, men's World Cup

Morocco vs. Portugal 8 a.m. Ch 11 

England vs. France Noon Ch 11

Volleyball, women's NCAA Tournament

NCAA Elite 8: Oregon vs. Louisville 2 p.m. ESPNU

NCAA Elite 8: Texas vs. Ohio State 4 p.m. ESPNU

NCAA Elite 8: Wisconsin vs. Pittsburgh 6 p.m. ESPNU

NCAA Elite 8: San Diego vs. Houston/Stanford 8 p.m. ESPNU

TV SUNDAY

Basketball, men's NCAA

Prairie View A&M at Northwestern Noon BTN

Oklahoma State vs. Virginia Tech Noon ESPN2

Marquette at Notre Dame 2 p.m. ESPN2

Maryland vs. Tennessee 2:30 p.m. FS1

Oregon State at Texas A&M 4 p.m. ESPN2

Wisconsin at Iowa 4:30 p.m. BTN

Seton Hall at Rutgers 4:30 p.m. FS1

Mississippi State at Minnesota 6:30 p.m. BTN

Basketball, women's NCAA

Louisville at Kentucky 11 a.m. ESPN

Jacksonville at Mississippi Noon SEC

Michigan State at Ohio State 2 p.m. BTN

Arkansas State at Arkansas 2 p.m. SEC

Washington State at Washington 3 p.m. BTN

Texas A&M at Mississippi State 4 p.m. SEC

Oregon State at Oregon 5 p.m. BTN

Golf

European Tour, final round 3 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 11 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round Noon Ch 4

NBA

Suns at Pelicans 1:30 p.m. BSAZ

NFL

Eagles at Giants 11 a.m. Ch 11

Jets at Bills 11 a.m. Ch 13

Buccaneers at 49ers 2:25 p.m. Ch 11

Dolphins at Chargers 6:15 p.m. Ch 4

NHL

Avalanche at Blues 1 p.m. ESPN

Flyers at Coyotes 5 p.m. BSAZ

Bruins at Golden Knights 6 p.m. NHL

Skating

ISU Grand Prix final 2 p.m. Ch 4

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Extra (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNN is ESPNews (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast, Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

