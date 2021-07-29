 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV FRIDAY

Golf

LPGA Tour, second round 6 a.m. Golf

MLB

Red Sox-Rays or Cubs-Nationals 4 p.m. MLB

Dodgers at D-backs 6:40 p.m. BSAZ

Olympics

See complete schedule, C2

Soccer, men's

MLS: Atlanta at Orlando City 5 p.m. ESPN

MLS: Portland at LA Galaxy 7 p.m. ESPN

RADIO FRIDAY

MLB

Dodgers at D-backs 6:40 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

TV SATURDAY

Basketball, men's

TBT, quarterfinal 9 a.m. ESPN

TBT, quarterfinal 11 a.m. ESPN

Big3 League, Week 4 Noon Ch 13

TBT, quarterfinal 4 p.m. ESPN2

TBT, quarterfinal 6 p.m. ESPN2

Boxing

PBC Fight Night 5 p.m. Ch 11

PBC Fight Night 7 p.m. FS1

Golf

LPGA Tour, third round 6:30 a.m. Golf

MLB

Royals at Blue Jays Noon MLB

Athletics at Angels 1 p.m. FS1

Twins at Cardinals 4 p.m. FS1

Dodgers at D-backs 5:10 p.m. BSAZ

Rockies at Padres 7 p.m. MLB

TV SUNDAY

Auto racing

Formula One race 5:55 a.m. ESPN2

NHRA race 1 p.m. Ch 11

Basketball, men's

TBT, semifinal 9 a.m. ESPN

TBT, semifinal 11:30 a.m. ESPN

Golf

LPGA Tour, final round 5:30 a.m. Golf

MLB

Indians at White Sox 11 a.m. TBS

Dodgers at D-backs 1:10 p.m. BSAZ

A’s-Angels or Rockies-Padres 2 p.m. MLB

Red Sox at Rays 4 p.m. ESPN

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

What was the craziest story in sports yesterday?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News