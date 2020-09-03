Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV FRIDAY
Baseball
KBO: Kiwoom Heroes at Hanwha Eagles 2:25 a.m. ESPN2
KBO: SK Wyverns at Doosan Bears 1:55 a.m. (Sat.) ESPN
Cycling
Tour de France, Stage 7 4:30 a.m. NBCS
Golf
European Tour, second round 6 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, second round 10 a.m. Golf
MLB
Nationals at Braves, Game 1 1 p.m. MLB
Marlins at Rays 3:30 p.m. FS1
Nationals at Braves, Game 2 4 p.m. MLB
D-backs at Giants 6:30 p.m. FSAZ
Padres at Athletics 6:30 p.m. MLB
NBA Playoffs
Bucks vs. Heat, Game 3 3:30 p.m. TNT
Lakers vs. Rockets, Game 1 6 p.m. ESPN
NHL Playoffs
Avalanche vs. Stars, Game 7 TBA TBA
Canucks vs. Golden Knights, Game 7 TBA TBA
Soccer, men’s
UEFA: Italy vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina 11:30 a.m. ESPNEWS
Liga MX: Monterrey at Tijuana 7 p.m. FS1
Tennis
U.S. Open, third round 8 a.m. ESPN2
U.S. Open, third round 3 p.m. ESPN2
RADIO FRIDAY
MLB D-backs at Giants 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
TV SATURDAY
Baseball
KBO: SK Wyverns at Doosan Bears 1:55 a.m. ESPN
Golf
European Tour, third round 4:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf
MLB
Padres at Athletics 1 p.m. Ch 11
Cardinals at Cubs, Game 1 2 p.m. MLB
Reds at Pirates 4 p.m. FS1
Cardinals at Cubs, Game 2 5 p.m. MLB
D-backs at Giants 6 p.m. FSAZ
Angels at Astros (JIP) 7:30 p.m. MLB
NBA Playoffs
Raptors vs. Celtics, Game 4 3:30 p.m. TNT
Clippers vs. Nuggets, Game 2 6 p.m. TNT
NCAA football
BYU at Marshall 10 a.m. ESPN
Middle Tennessee State at Army 10:30 a.m. CBSS
SMU at Texas State 1:3 p.m. ESPN
Arkansas State at Memphis 5 p.m. ESPN
NHL Playoffs
Flyers vs. Islanders, Game 7 (if nec.) TBA TBA
Soccer, men’s
MLS: Atlanta United at Orlando City 5 p.m. Ch 11
Soccer, women’s
NWSL: Sky Blue at Washington 10 a.m. Ch 13
Tennis
U.S. Open, third round 8 a.m. ESPN
TV SUNDAY
Auto racing
Formula One race 6 a.m. ESPN2
NASCAR Trucks race 11 a.m. FS1
NASCAR race 3 p.m. NBCS
Cycling
Tour de France, Stage 9 4:30 a.m. NBCS
Golf
European Tour, final round 4:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round Noon Ch 4
MLB
Brewers at Indians 10 a.m. ESPN2
Nationals at Braves 10 a.m. MLB
Astros at Angels 1 p.m. TBS
D-backs at Giants 1 p.m. FSAZ
Cardinals at Cubs 4 p.m. ESPN
NBA Playoffs
Bucks vs. Heat, Game 4 12:30 p.m. Ch 9
Lakers vs. Rockets, Game 2 5:30 p.m. Ch 9
Soccer, men’s
MLS: Nashville at Inter Miami 5 p.m. FS1
Tennis
U.S. Open, round of 16 8 a.m. ESPN
U.S. Open, round of 16 4 p.m. ESPN2
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)
