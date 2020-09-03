 Skip to main content
Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV FRIDAY

Baseball

KBO: Kiwoom Heroes at Hanwha Eagles 2:25 a.m. ESPN2

KBO: SK Wyverns at Doosan Bears 1:55 a.m. (Sat.) ESPN

Cycling

Tour de France, Stage 7 4:30 a.m. NBCS

Golf

European Tour, second round 6 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, second round 10 a.m. Golf

MLB

Nationals at Braves, Game 1 1 p.m. MLB

Marlins at Rays 3:30 p.m. FS1

Nationals at Braves, Game 2 4 p.m. MLB

D-backs at Giants 6:30 p.m. FSAZ

Padres at Athletics 6:30 p.m. MLB

NBA Playoffs

Bucks vs. Heat, Game 3 3:30 p.m. TNT

Lakers vs. Rockets, Game 1 6 p.m. ESPN

NHL Playoffs

Avalanche vs. Stars, Game 7 TBA TBA

Canucks vs. Golden Knights, Game 7 TBA TBA

Soccer, men’s

UEFA: Italy vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina 11:30 a.m. ESPNEWS

Liga MX: Monterrey at Tijuana 7 p.m. FS1

Tennis

U.S. Open, third round 8 a.m. ESPN2

U.S. Open, third round 3 p.m. ESPN2

RADIO FRIDAY

MLB D-backs at Giants 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

TV SATURDAY

Baseball

KBO: SK Wyverns at Doosan Bears 1:55 a.m. ESPN

Golf

European Tour, third round 4:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf

MLB

Padres at Athletics 1 p.m. Ch 11

Cardinals at Cubs, Game 1 2 p.m. MLB

Reds at Pirates 4 p.m. FS1

Cardinals at Cubs, Game 2 5 p.m. MLB

D-backs at Giants 6 p.m. FSAZ

Angels at Astros (JIP) 7:30 p.m. MLB

NBA Playoffs

Raptors vs. Celtics, Game 4 3:30 p.m. TNT

Clippers vs. Nuggets, Game 2 6 p.m. TNT

NCAA football

BYU at Marshall 10 a.m. ESPN

Middle Tennessee State at Army 10:30 a.m. CBSS

SMU at Texas State 1:3 p.m. ESPN

Arkansas State at Memphis 5 p.m. ESPN

NHL Playoffs

Flyers vs. Islanders, Game 7 (if nec.) TBA TBA

Soccer, men’s

MLS: Atlanta United at Orlando City 5 p.m. Ch 11

Soccer, women’s

NWSL: Sky Blue at Washington 10 a.m. Ch 13

Tennis

U.S. Open, third round 8 a.m. ESPN

TV SUNDAY

Auto racing

Formula One race 6 a.m. ESPN2

NASCAR Trucks race 11 a.m. FS1

NASCAR race 3 p.m. NBCS

Cycling

Tour de France, Stage 9 4:30 a.m. NBCS

Golf

European Tour, final round 4:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round Noon Ch 4

MLB

Brewers at Indians 10 a.m. ESPN2

Nationals at Braves 10 a.m. MLB

Astros at Angels 1 p.m. TBS

D-backs at Giants 1 p.m. FSAZ

Cardinals at Cubs 4 p.m. ESPN

NBA Playoffs

Bucks vs. Heat, Game 4 12:30 p.m. Ch 9

Lakers vs. Rockets, Game 2 5:30 p.m. Ch 9

Soccer, men’s

MLS: Nashville at Inter Miami 5 p.m. FS1

Tennis

U.S. Open, round of 16 8 a.m. ESPN

U.S. Open, round of 16 4 p.m. ESPN2

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

