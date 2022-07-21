 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV FRIDAY

Basketball

TBT, round of 64 4 p.m. ESPN

TBT, round of 64 6 p.m. ESPNU

Football

CFL: Winnipeg at Edmonton 6 p.m. ESPN2

Cycling

Tour de France, Stage 19 5 a.m. USA

Golf

LPGA Tour, second round 2 a.m. Golf

Champions Tour, second round 4 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, second round 6:30 a.m. Golf

Champions Tour, second round 8:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, second round 11 a.m. Golf

U.S. Girls Juniors, semifinals 3 p.m. Golf

MLB

Nationals at D-backs 6:30 p.m. BSAZ

Giants at Dodgers 7 p.m. MLB

Soccer, men's

Juventus vs. Guadalajara 7:55 p.m. FS2

Soccer, women's

Sweden vs. Belgium 11:30 a.m. ESPN2

Track and field

World Championships, Day 8 5:30 p.m. USA

WNBA

Wings at Sky 5 p.m. CBSS

Sun at Lynx 5 p.m. NBA

Storm at Mercury 7 p.m. BSAZ

Storm at Mercury 7 p.m. NBA

RADIO FRIDAY

MLB

Nationals at D-backs 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

TV SATURDAY

Autos

NASCAR Xfinity race 2 p.m. USA

Basketball

TBT, round of 32 9 a.m. ESPN

TBT, round of 32 11 a.m. ESPN

Cycling

Tour de France, Stage 20 5 a.m. Ch 4

Golf

LPGA Tour, third round 2:30 a.m. Golf

Champions Tour, third round 6 a.m. Golf

Champions Tour, third round 9 a.m. Ch 4

PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round Noon Ch 13

MLB

Guardians at White Sox 10 a.m. MLB

Astros at Mariners 1 p.m. FS1

Giants at Dodgers 4 p.m. Ch 11

Nationals at D-backs 5 p.m. BSAZ

Rangers at Athletics 6 p.m. FS1

Soccer, men's

Man. United vs. Bayern Munich 3:30 p.m. ESPN

Sacramento at Phoenix Rising 7:30 p.m. BSAZ+

Soccer, women's

UEFA quarterfinal 11:30 a.m. ESPN2

Track and field

World Championships, Day 9 11 a.m. Ch 4

World Championships, Day 9 5 p.m. CNBC

WNBA

Sky at Liberty 4 p.m. NBA

Sparks at Aces 7 p.m. NBA

TV SUNDAY

Autos

Formula One race 5:55 a.m. ESPN

NASCAR Cup race Noon USA

IndyCar race 12:30 p.m. Ch 4

Basketball

Big 3 League 10 a.m. Ch 13

TBT, round of 64 10 a.m. ESPN

TBT, round of 64 4 p.m. ESPN2

Cycling

Tour de France, final stage 7 a.m. USA

Tour de France, final stage (T) 11 a.m. Ch 4

Golf

LPGA Tour, final round 2:30 a.m. Golf

Champions Tour, final round 6 a.m. Golf

Champions Tour, final round 9 a.m. Ch 4

PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round Noon Ch 13

MLB

Hall of Fame ceremony 8 a.m. MLB

Nationals at D-backs 1 p.m. BSAZ

Mets at Padres 4 p.m. ESPN

Soccer, men's

MLS: Atlanta at LA Galaxy 6:30 p.m. FS1

WNBA

Wings at Fever Noon NBA

Dream at Storm 3 p.m. NBA

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Legend: (JIP) - joined in progress; (T) - tape delay

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Extra (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) CNBC (Ch 35 on Cox, Ch 27 on Comcast, Ch 355 on DirecTV, Ch 208 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

