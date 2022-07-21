Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV FRIDAY
Basketball
TBT, round of 64 4 p.m. ESPN
TBT, round of 64 6 p.m. ESPNU
Football
CFL: Winnipeg at Edmonton 6 p.m. ESPN2
Cycling
Tour de France, Stage 19 5 a.m. USA
Golf
LPGA Tour, second round 2 a.m. Golf
Champions Tour, second round 4 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, second round 6:30 a.m. Golf
Champions Tour, second round 8:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, second round 11 a.m. Golf
People are also reading…
U.S. Girls Juniors, semifinals 3 p.m. Golf
MLB
Nationals at D-backs 6:30 p.m. BSAZ
Giants at Dodgers 7 p.m. MLB
Soccer, men's
Juventus vs. Guadalajara 7:55 p.m. FS2
Soccer, women's
Sweden vs. Belgium 11:30 a.m. ESPN2
Track and field
World Championships, Day 8 5:30 p.m. USA
WNBA
Wings at Sky 5 p.m. CBSS
Sun at Lynx 5 p.m. NBA
Storm at Mercury 7 p.m. BSAZ
Storm at Mercury 7 p.m. NBA
RADIO FRIDAY
MLB
Nationals at D-backs 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
TV SATURDAY
Autos
NASCAR Xfinity race 2 p.m. USA
Basketball
TBT, round of 32 9 a.m. ESPN
TBT, round of 32 11 a.m. ESPN
Cycling
Tour de France, Stage 20 5 a.m. Ch 4
Golf
LPGA Tour, third round 2:30 a.m. Golf
Champions Tour, third round 6 a.m. Golf
Champions Tour, third round 9 a.m. Ch 4
PGA Tour, third round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round Noon Ch 13
MLB
Guardians at White Sox 10 a.m. MLB
Astros at Mariners 1 p.m. FS1
Giants at Dodgers 4 p.m. Ch 11
Nationals at D-backs 5 p.m. BSAZ
Rangers at Athletics 6 p.m. FS1
Soccer, men's
Man. United vs. Bayern Munich 3:30 p.m. ESPN
Sacramento at Phoenix Rising 7:30 p.m. BSAZ+
Soccer, women's
UEFA quarterfinal 11:30 a.m. ESPN2
Track and field
World Championships, Day 9 11 a.m. Ch 4
World Championships, Day 9 5 p.m. CNBC
WNBA
Sky at Liberty 4 p.m. NBA
Sparks at Aces 7 p.m. NBA
TV SUNDAY
Autos
Formula One race 5:55 a.m. ESPN
NASCAR Cup race Noon USA
IndyCar race 12:30 p.m. Ch 4
Basketball
Big 3 League 10 a.m. Ch 13
TBT, round of 64 10 a.m. ESPN
TBT, round of 64 4 p.m. ESPN2
Cycling
Tour de France, final stage 7 a.m. USA
Tour de France, final stage (T) 11 a.m. Ch 4
Golf
LPGA Tour, final round 2:30 a.m. Golf
Champions Tour, final round 6 a.m. Golf
Champions Tour, final round 9 a.m. Ch 4
PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round Noon Ch 13
MLB
Hall of Fame ceremony 8 a.m. MLB
Nationals at D-backs 1 p.m. BSAZ
Mets at Padres 4 p.m. ESPN
Soccer, men's
MLS: Atlanta at LA Galaxy 6:30 p.m. FS1
WNBA
Wings at Fever Noon NBA
Dream at Storm 3 p.m. NBA
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Legend: (JIP) - joined in progress; (T) - tape delay
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Extra (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) CNBC (Ch 35 on Cox, Ch 27 on Comcast, Ch 355 on DirecTV, Ch 208 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)