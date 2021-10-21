 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV FRIDAY

Football, NCAA

Middle Tennessee at UConn 3 p.m. CBSS

Columbia at Dartmouth 3 p.m. ESPNU

Memphis at UCF 4 p.m. ESPN2

Colorado State at Utah State 6:30 p.m. CBSS

Washington at Arizona 7:30 p.m. ESPN2

Golf

European Tour, second round 4:30 a.m. Golf

Champions Tour, first round 11 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, second round (tape delay) 3 p.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 8:30 p.m. Golf

MLB Playoffs

ALCS: Red Sox at Astros, Game 6 5 p.m. FS1

NBA

Nets at 76ers 4:45 p.m. ESPN

Suns at Lakers 7:05 p.m. ESPN

Soccer, men's

UEFA: Atalanta at Man. United 7 a.m. CBSS

EPL: Aston Villa at Arsenal Noon NBCS

Volleyball, women's

Penn State at Minnesota 4 p.m. BTN

Clemson at Boston College 5 p.m. BSAZ

Arizona State at Utah 5 p.m. Pac-12N

Ohio State at Wisconsin 6 p.m. BTN

Arkansas at Kentucky 6 p.m. SEC

Oregon at UCLA 7 p.m. Pac-12N

RADIO FRIDAY

Football, NCAA

Washington at Arizona 7:30 p.m. 1290-AM

Washington at Arizona 7:30 p.m. 107.5-FM

NBA

Suns at Lakers 7:05 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

TV SATURDAY

Autos

NASCAR Xfinity race Noon Ch 4

Football, NCAA

Illinois at Penn State 9 a.m. Ch 9

Northwestern at Michigan 9 a.m. Ch 11

Wake Forest at Army 9 a.m. CBSS

Oklahoma at Kansas 9 a.m. ESPN

Cincinnati at Navy 9 a.m. ESPN2

Northern Illinois at Central Michigan 9 a.m. ESPNU

Kansas State at Texas Tech 9 a.m. FS1

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Arkansas 9 a.m. SEC

Syracuse at Virginia Tech 9:30 a.m. BSAZ

Wisconsin at Purdue Noon BTN

Oregon at UCLA 12:30 p.m. Ch 9

Oklahoma State at Iowa State 12:30 p.m. Ch 11

LSU at Mississippi 12:30 p.m. Ch 13

Western Michigan at Toledo 12:30 p.m. CBSS

Clemson at Pittsburgh 12:30 p.m. ESPN

Maryland at Minnesota 12:30 p.m. ESPN2

BYU at Washington State 12:30 p.m. FS1

Colorado at California 12:30 p.m. Pac-12N

East Carolina at Houston 1 p.m. ESPNU

Mississippi State at Vanderbilt 1 p.m. SEC

San Diego State at Air Force 4 p.m. CBSS

Tennessee at Alabama 4 p.m. ESPN

Nevada at Fresno State 4 p.m. FS2

USC at Notre Dame 4:30 p.m. Ch 4

Ohio State at Indiana 4:30 p.m. Ch 9

NC State at Miami 4:30 p.m. ESPN2

West Virginia at TCU 4:30 p.m. ESPNU

Utah at Oregon State 4:30 p.m. Pac-12N

South Carolina at Texas A&M 4:30 p.m. SEC

Golf

European Tour, third round 4:30 a.m. Golf

Champions Tour, second round 11 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, third round 3:30 p.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 8:30 p.m. Golf

MLB Playoffs

NLCS: Dodgers at Braves, Game 6 2 p.m. TBS

ALCS: Red Sox at Astros, Game 7 (if nec.) 5 p.m. Ch 11

NBA

Heat at Pacers 4 p.m. NBA

Suns at Trail Blazers 7 p.m. BSAZ

Suns at Trail Blazers 7 p.m. NBA

NHL

Flames at Capitals 10 a.m. NHL

Maple Leafs at Penguins 4 p.m. NHL

Islanders at Coyotes 6 p.m. BSAZ+

Soccer, men's

EPL: Norwich City at Chelsea 4:25 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Wolves at Leeds United 6:55 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Man. City at Brighton 9:30 a.m. Ch 4

Volleyball, women's

Penn State at Wisconsin 4 p.m. BTN

Purdue at Nebraska 6 p.m. BTN

TV SUNDAY

Autos

Formula One race 10:30 a.m. Ch 9

NASCAR Cup race Noon NBCS

Golf

European Tour, final round 4 a.m. Golf

Champions Tour, final round 11 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, final round 2:30 p.m. Golf

MLB Playoffs

NLCS: Dodgers at Braves, Game 7 (if nec.) 4:30 p.m. TBS

NBA

Celtics at Rockets 4 p.m. NBA

NFL

Washington at Packers 10 a.m. Ch 11

Chiefs at Titans 10 a.m. Ch 13

Texans at Cardinals 1:25 p.m. Ch 13

Colts at 49ers 5:20 p.m. Ch 4

NHL

Red Wings at Blackhawks 4 p.m. NHL

Islanders at Golden Knights 7 p.m. NHL

Soccer, men's

EPL: Tottenham at West Ham 6 a.m. NBCS

MLS: Houston at Austin FC 2 p.m. ESPN

UCLA at Stanford 3 p.m. Pac-12N

North Carolina at Virginia Tech 4 p.m. BSAZ

MLS: N. England at Orlando City 4:30 p.m. FS1

Soccer, women's

Miami at Virginia 9 a.m. BSAZ

Boston College at Virginia Tech 9 a.m. BSAZ+

Alabama at South Carolina 10 a.m. ESPNU

Vanderbilt at Texas A&M 1 p.m. SEC

UCLA at Washington State 5 p.m. Pac-12N

Volleyball, women's

Alabama at South Carolina 9 a.m. SEC

Texas A&M at Mississippi State 11 a.m. SEC

Tennessee at LSU Noon ESPNU

Stanford at Washington Noon Pac-12N

Ohio State at Minnesota 2 p.m. ESPNU

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

New York Giants season being ravaged by injury

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News