 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV FRIDAY

Basketball, men’s Auburn vs. Gonzaga 9 a.m. Ch 11

Virginia vs. San Francisco 9:30 a.m. ESPN

Toledo at Xavier 10 a.m. FS1

Ohio at Illinois 11 a.m. BTN

Northwest at Oregon State 11 a.m. Pac-12N

Crossover Classic TBA 11:30 a.m. ESPN

Kansas vs. St. Joseph’s Noon FS1

Sam Houston State at Texas Tech Noon ESPN2

Navy at Maryland 1 p.m. BTN

Gardner-Webb at Florida State 1 p.m. FSAZ

Pepperdine vs. UCLA 1 p.m. Pac-12N

Seton Hall at Louisville 2 p.m. ESPN2

Crossover Classic TBA 2 p.m. ESPNU

Southern at Iowa 3 p.m. BTN

Grambling State at Arizona 3 p.m. Pac-12A

North Florida at NC State 3:30 p.m. FSAZ

VCU at Tennessee 4:30 p.m. ESPN2

Crossover Classic TBA 4:30 p.m. ESPNU

Fairleigh Dickinson at Rutgers 5 p.m. BTN

Eastern Illinois at Marquette 5 p.m. ESPN2

Valparaiso at Vanderbilt 5 p.m. SEC

Hartford at Connecticut 6 p.m. CBSS

Colorado at Kansas State 6:30 p.m. ESPNU

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Wisconsin 7 p.m. BTN

Crossover Classic TBA 7 p.m. ESPN2

Golf European Tour, second round 3 a.m. Golf

The Match: Champions for Change 1 p.m. TNT

NCAA football Iowa State at Texas 10 a.m. Ch 9

Nebraska at Iowa 11 a.m. Ch 11

Notre Dame at North Carolina 1:30 p.m. Ch 9

UCF at South Florida 1:30 p.m. ESPN

Central Michigan at Eastern Michigan 2 p.m. CBSS

Wyoming at UNLV 2 p.m. FS1

Stanford at California 2:30 p.m. Ch 11

Oregon at Oregon State 5 p.m. ESPN

Soccer, men’s EPL: Newcastle United at Crystal Place 12:55 p.m. NBCS

Soccer, women’s Netherlands at United States 10:30 a.m. ESPN2

RADIO FRIDAY

Basketball, men’s Grambling State at Arizona 3 p.m. 1290-AM

Grambling State at Arizona 3 p.m. 107.5-FM

NCAA football Iowa State at Texas 10 a.m. 1490-AM*

TV SATURDAY

Basketball, men’s Montana at USC 7 p.m. Pac-12N

Eastern Washington at Washington State 9 p.m. Pac-12N

Golf European Tour, third round 3 a.m. Golf

NCAA football Penn State at Michigan 10 a.m. Ch 9

Texas Tech at Oklahoma State 10 a.m. Ch 11

Kent State at Buffalo 10 a.m. CBSS

Kentucky at Florida 10 a.m. ESPN

Maryland at Indiana 10 a.m. ESPN2

Bowling Green at Ohio 10 a.m. ESPNU

Ohio State at Illinois 10 a.m. FS1

Vanderbilt at Missouri 10 a.m. SEC

North Texas at UTSA 1 p.m. FSAZ

Colorado at USC 1:30 p.m. Ch 9

Auburn at Alabama 1:30 p.m. Ch 13

FAU at Middle Tennessee 1:30 p.m. CBSS

Pittsburgh at Clemson 1:30 p.m. ESPN

Northwestern at Michigan State 1:30 p.m. ESPN2

San Jose State at Boise State 2 p.m. Ch 11

Rutgers at Purdue 2 p.m. FS1

Mississippi State at Ole Miss 2 p.m. SEC

Memphis at Navy 5 p.m. CBSS

LSU at Texas A&M 5 p.m. ESPN

Kansas State at Baylor 5 p.m. ESPN2

Utah at Washington 5:30 p.m. Ch 9

Georgia at South Carolina 5:30 p.m. SEC

Arizona at UCLA 6 p.m. Ch 11

Troy at Appalachian State 6 p.m. ESPNU

TCU at Kansas 6 p.m. FS1

NCAA hockey Arizona State at Wisconsin 6 p.m. FSAZ

Soccer, men’s EPL: Burnley at Manchester City 7:55 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Leeds United at Everton 10:30 a.m. Ch 4

EPL: Sheffield United at West Brom 12:55 p.m. NBCS

TV SUNDAY

Auto racing Formula One race 7 a.m. ESPN2

Basketball, men’s Richmond at Kentucky 11 a.m. ESPN

Hall of Fame Classic TBA 11 a.m. ESPN2

Hall of Fame Classic TBA 1:30 p.m. ESPN2

Houston Baptist at Arizona 2 p.m. Pac-12A

Houston vs. Texas Tech 3 p.m. ESPN

Temple vs. Rhode Island 3:30 p.m. ESPN2

UTEP at Arizona 4 p.m. Pac-12A

Eastern Illinois at Butler 4:30 p.m. FS1

Virginia Tech vs. South Florida 6 p.m. ESPN2

Golf European Tour, final round 3 a.m. Golf

NCAA hockey Arizona State at Wisconsin 3 p.m. FSAZ

NFL Cardinals at Patriots 11 a.m. Ch 11

Chargers at Bills 11 a.m. Ch 13

Chiefs at Buccaneers 2:25 p.m. Ch 13

Bears at Packers 6:20 p.m. Ch 4

Skating NHK Trophy (T) 2 p.m. Ch 4

Skiing World Cup (T) 12:30 p.m. Ch 4

Soccer, men’s EPL: Tottenham Hotspur at Chelsea 9:25 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Wolverhampton at Arsenal 12:10 p.m. NBCS

Volleyball, women’s LSU at Alabama 9:30 a.m. ESPNU

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Note: Matchups subject to change due to pandemic.

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

'Goal of the Century': Maradona's 1986 magic

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News