Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV FRIDAY
Basketball, men’s Auburn vs. Gonzaga 9 a.m. Ch 11
Virginia vs. San Francisco 9:30 a.m. ESPN
Toledo at Xavier 10 a.m. FS1
Ohio at Illinois 11 a.m. BTN
Northwest at Oregon State 11 a.m. Pac-12N
Crossover Classic TBA 11:30 a.m. ESPN
Kansas vs. St. Joseph’s Noon FS1
Sam Houston State at Texas Tech Noon ESPN2
Navy at Maryland 1 p.m. BTN
Gardner-Webb at Florida State 1 p.m. FSAZ
Pepperdine vs. UCLA 1 p.m. Pac-12N
Seton Hall at Louisville 2 p.m. ESPN2
Crossover Classic TBA 2 p.m. ESPNU
Southern at Iowa 3 p.m. BTN
Grambling State at Arizona 3 p.m. Pac-12A
North Florida at NC State 3:30 p.m. FSAZ
VCU at Tennessee 4:30 p.m. ESPN2
Crossover Classic TBA 4:30 p.m. ESPNU
Fairleigh Dickinson at Rutgers 5 p.m. BTN
Eastern Illinois at Marquette 5 p.m. ESPN2
Valparaiso at Vanderbilt 5 p.m. SEC
Hartford at Connecticut 6 p.m. CBSS
Colorado at Kansas State 6:30 p.m. ESPNU
Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Wisconsin 7 p.m. BTN
Crossover Classic TBA 7 p.m. ESPN2
Golf European Tour, second round 3 a.m. Golf
The Match: Champions for Change 1 p.m. TNT
NCAA football Iowa State at Texas 10 a.m. Ch 9
Nebraska at Iowa 11 a.m. Ch 11
Notre Dame at North Carolina 1:30 p.m. Ch 9
UCF at South Florida 1:30 p.m. ESPN
Central Michigan at Eastern Michigan 2 p.m. CBSS
Wyoming at UNLV 2 p.m. FS1
Stanford at California 2:30 p.m. Ch 11
Oregon at Oregon State 5 p.m. ESPN
Soccer, men’s EPL: Newcastle United at Crystal Place 12:55 p.m. NBCS
Soccer, women’s Netherlands at United States 10:30 a.m. ESPN2
RADIO FRIDAY
Basketball, men’s Grambling State at Arizona 3 p.m. 1290-AM
Grambling State at Arizona 3 p.m. 107.5-FM
NCAA football Iowa State at Texas 10 a.m. 1490-AM*
TV SATURDAY
Basketball, men’s Montana at USC 7 p.m. Pac-12N
Eastern Washington at Washington State 9 p.m. Pac-12N
Golf European Tour, third round 3 a.m. Golf
NCAA football Penn State at Michigan 10 a.m. Ch 9
Texas Tech at Oklahoma State 10 a.m. Ch 11
Kent State at Buffalo 10 a.m. CBSS
Kentucky at Florida 10 a.m. ESPN
Maryland at Indiana 10 a.m. ESPN2
Bowling Green at Ohio 10 a.m. ESPNU
Ohio State at Illinois 10 a.m. FS1
Vanderbilt at Missouri 10 a.m. SEC
North Texas at UTSA 1 p.m. FSAZ
Colorado at USC 1:30 p.m. Ch 9
Auburn at Alabama 1:30 p.m. Ch 13
FAU at Middle Tennessee 1:30 p.m. CBSS
Pittsburgh at Clemson 1:30 p.m. ESPN
Northwestern at Michigan State 1:30 p.m. ESPN2
San Jose State at Boise State 2 p.m. Ch 11
Rutgers at Purdue 2 p.m. FS1
Mississippi State at Ole Miss 2 p.m. SEC
Memphis at Navy 5 p.m. CBSS
LSU at Texas A&M 5 p.m. ESPN
Kansas State at Baylor 5 p.m. ESPN2
Utah at Washington 5:30 p.m. Ch 9
Georgia at South Carolina 5:30 p.m. SEC
Arizona at UCLA 6 p.m. Ch 11
Troy at Appalachian State 6 p.m. ESPNU
TCU at Kansas 6 p.m. FS1
NCAA hockey Arizona State at Wisconsin 6 p.m. FSAZ
Soccer, men’s EPL: Burnley at Manchester City 7:55 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Leeds United at Everton 10:30 a.m. Ch 4
EPL: Sheffield United at West Brom 12:55 p.m. NBCS
TV SUNDAY
Auto racing Formula One race 7 a.m. ESPN2
Basketball, men’s Richmond at Kentucky 11 a.m. ESPN
Hall of Fame Classic TBA 11 a.m. ESPN2
Hall of Fame Classic TBA 1:30 p.m. ESPN2
Houston Baptist at Arizona 2 p.m. Pac-12A
Houston vs. Texas Tech 3 p.m. ESPN
Temple vs. Rhode Island 3:30 p.m. ESPN2
UTEP at Arizona 4 p.m. Pac-12A
Eastern Illinois at Butler 4:30 p.m. FS1
Virginia Tech vs. South Florida 6 p.m. ESPN2
Golf European Tour, final round 3 a.m. Golf
NCAA hockey Arizona State at Wisconsin 3 p.m. FSAZ
NFL Cardinals at Patriots 11 a.m. Ch 11
Chargers at Bills 11 a.m. Ch 13
Chiefs at Buccaneers 2:25 p.m. Ch 13
Bears at Packers 6:20 p.m. Ch 4
Skating NHK Trophy (T) 2 p.m. Ch 4
Skiing World Cup (T) 12:30 p.m. Ch 4
Soccer, men’s EPL: Tottenham Hotspur at Chelsea 9:25 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Wolverhampton at Arsenal 12:10 p.m. NBCS
Volleyball, women’s LSU at Alabama 9:30 a.m. ESPNU
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Note: Matchups subject to change due to pandemic.
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)
