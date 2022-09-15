 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV FRIDAY

Autos

NASCAR Xfinity race 4:30 p.m. USA

Football, NCAA

Florida State at Louisville 4:30 p.m. ESPN

Air Force at Wyoming 5 p.m. CBSS

Golf

European Tour, second round 4:30 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, second round Noon Golf

PGA Tour, second round 3 p.m. Golf

Champions Tour, first round (T) 6:30 p.m. Golf

MLB

Rockies at Cubs 11 a.m. MLB

Orioles at Blue Jays 4 p.m. ATV

Yankees at Brewers 5 p.m. MLB

Padres at D-backs 6:30 p.m. BSAZ

Dodgers at Giants 7:15 p.m. ATV

Soccer, men's

EPL: Southampton at Aston Villa Noon USA

Maryland at Michigan 3:30 p.m. BTN

Georgetown at St. John’s 5:30 p.m. FS1

Michigan State at Washington 7 p.m. Pac-12N

Volleyball, women's

Florida at Wisconsin 5:30 p.m. BTN

RADIO FRIDAY

MLB

Padres at D-backs 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

TV SATURDAY

Autos

NASCAR Cup race 4:30 p.m. USA

Football, NCAA

UConn at Michigan 9 a.m. Ch 9

Oklahoma at Nebraska 9 a.m. Ch 11

Western Kentucky at Indiana 9 a.m. BTN

Villanova at Army 9 a.m. CBSS

Georgia at South Carolina 9 a.m. ESPN

Purdue at Syracuse 9 a.m. ESPN2

Cincinnati at Miami (Ohio) 9 a.m. ESPNU

Texas State at Baylor 9 a.m. FS1

Youngstown State at Kentucky 9 a.m. SEC

South Alabama at UCLA 11 a.m. Pac-12N

California at Notre Dame 11:30 a.m. Ch 4

Mississippi at Georgia Tech 12:30 p.m. Ch 9

BYU at Oregon 12:30 p.m. Ch 11

Penn State at Auburn 12:30 p.m. Ch 13

New Mexico State at Wisconsin 12:30 p.m. BTN

Vanderbilt at Northern Illinois 12:30 p.m. CBSS

Colorado at Minnesota 12:30 p.m. ESPN2

Kansas at Houston 1 p.m. ESPNU

UT Martin at Boise State 1 p.m. FS1

Colorado State at Washington State 2 p.m. Pac-12N

Marshall at Bowling Green 2 p.m. NFL

Mississippi State at LSU 3 p.m. ESPNU

Toledo at Ohio State 4 p.m. Ch 11

Texas Tech at NC State 4 p.m. ESPN2

Michigan State at Washington 4:30 p.m. Ch 9

Nevada at Iowa 4:30 p.m. BTN

UCF at Florida Atlantic 4:30 p.m. CBSS

Pittsburgh at Western Michigan 4:30 p.m. ESPNU

SMU at Maryland 4:30 p.m. FS1

South Florida at Florida 4:30 p.m. SEC

Montana State at Oregon State 5 p.m. Pac-12N

Miami at Texas A&M 6 p.m. ESPN

San Diego State at Utah 7 p.m. ESPN2

Fresno State at USC 7:30 p.m. Ch 11

North Dakota State at Arizona 8 p.m. FS1

Eastern Michigan at Arizona State 8 p.m. Pac-12N

Golf

European Tour, third round 4:30 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, third round Noon Golf

PGA Tour, third round 3 p.m. Golf

MLB

Twins at Guardians 10 a.m. MLB

Padres at D-backs 5 p.m. BSAZ

Yankees at Brewers 6 p.m. MLB

Soccer, men's

EPL: Man. City at Wolverhampton 4:30 a.m. USA

EPL: Crystal Palace at Brighton 7 a.m. USA

EPL: Leicester City at Tottenham 9:30 a.m. Ch 4

Phoenix Rising at San Diego 7 p.m. BSAZ+

TV SUNDAY

Golf

European Tour, final round 4:30 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, final round Noon Golf

PGA Tour, final round 3 p.m. Golf

MLB

Pirates at Mets 10:30 a.m. MLB

Padres at D-backs 1 p.m. BSAZ

Mariners at Angels 1:30 p.m. MLB

Dodgers at Giants 4 p.m. ESPN

NFL

Buccaneers at Saints 10 a.m. Ch 11

Patriots at Steelers 10 a.m. Ch 13

Cardinals at Raiders 1:25 p.m. Ch 13

Bears at Packers 5:20 p.m. Ch 4

Soccer, men's

EPL: Arsenal at Brentford 5:30 a.m. USA

MLS: Portland at Columbus 10 a.m. ESPN

USL: Sacramento at Orange County 2 p.m. ESPN2

UCLA at California 4 p.m. Pac-12N

Soccer, women's

LSU at Vanderbilt 10 a.m. ESPNU

Pennsylvania at California 1 p.m. Pac-12N

Volleyball, women's NCAA

Nebraska at Kentucky Noon ESPNU

WNBA

Aces at Suns, Game 4, if necessary 1 p.m. ESPN

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Legend: (T) — tape delay

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) ATV is Apple TV+ BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Extra (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

