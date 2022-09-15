Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV FRIDAY
Autos
NASCAR Xfinity race 4:30 p.m. USA
Football, NCAA
Florida State at Louisville 4:30 p.m. ESPN
Air Force at Wyoming 5 p.m. CBSS
Golf
European Tour, second round 4:30 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, second round Noon Golf
PGA Tour, second round 3 p.m. Golf
Champions Tour, first round (T) 6:30 p.m. Golf
MLB
Rockies at Cubs 11 a.m. MLB
Orioles at Blue Jays 4 p.m. ATV
Yankees at Brewers 5 p.m. MLB
Padres at D-backs 6:30 p.m. BSAZ
Dodgers at Giants 7:15 p.m. ATV
Soccer, men's
EPL: Southampton at Aston Villa Noon USA
Maryland at Michigan 3:30 p.m. BTN
Georgetown at St. John’s 5:30 p.m. FS1
Michigan State at Washington 7 p.m. Pac-12N
Volleyball, women's
Florida at Wisconsin 5:30 p.m. BTN
RADIO FRIDAY
MLB
Padres at D-backs 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
TV SATURDAY
Autos
NASCAR Cup race 4:30 p.m. USA
Football, NCAA
UConn at Michigan 9 a.m. Ch 9
Oklahoma at Nebraska 9 a.m. Ch 11
Western Kentucky at Indiana 9 a.m. BTN
Villanova at Army 9 a.m. CBSS
Georgia at South Carolina 9 a.m. ESPN
Purdue at Syracuse 9 a.m. ESPN2
Cincinnati at Miami (Ohio) 9 a.m. ESPNU
Texas State at Baylor 9 a.m. FS1
Youngstown State at Kentucky 9 a.m. SEC
South Alabama at UCLA 11 a.m. Pac-12N
California at Notre Dame 11:30 a.m. Ch 4
Mississippi at Georgia Tech 12:30 p.m. Ch 9
BYU at Oregon 12:30 p.m. Ch 11
Penn State at Auburn 12:30 p.m. Ch 13
New Mexico State at Wisconsin 12:30 p.m. BTN
Vanderbilt at Northern Illinois 12:30 p.m. CBSS
Colorado at Minnesota 12:30 p.m. ESPN2
Kansas at Houston 1 p.m. ESPNU
UT Martin at Boise State 1 p.m. FS1
Colorado State at Washington State 2 p.m. Pac-12N
Marshall at Bowling Green 2 p.m. NFL
Mississippi State at LSU 3 p.m. ESPNU
Toledo at Ohio State 4 p.m. Ch 11
Texas Tech at NC State 4 p.m. ESPN2
Michigan State at Washington 4:30 p.m. Ch 9
Nevada at Iowa 4:30 p.m. BTN
UCF at Florida Atlantic 4:30 p.m. CBSS
Pittsburgh at Western Michigan 4:30 p.m. ESPNU
SMU at Maryland 4:30 p.m. FS1
South Florida at Florida 4:30 p.m. SEC
Montana State at Oregon State 5 p.m. Pac-12N
Miami at Texas A&M 6 p.m. ESPN
San Diego State at Utah 7 p.m. ESPN2
Fresno State at USC 7:30 p.m. Ch 11
North Dakota State at Arizona 8 p.m. FS1
Eastern Michigan at Arizona State 8 p.m. Pac-12N
Golf
European Tour, third round 4:30 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, third round Noon Golf
PGA Tour, third round 3 p.m. Golf
MLB
Twins at Guardians 10 a.m. MLB
Padres at D-backs 5 p.m. BSAZ
Yankees at Brewers 6 p.m. MLB
Soccer, men's
EPL: Man. City at Wolverhampton 4:30 a.m. USA
EPL: Crystal Palace at Brighton 7 a.m. USA
EPL: Leicester City at Tottenham 9:30 a.m. Ch 4
Phoenix Rising at San Diego 7 p.m. BSAZ+
TV SUNDAY
Golf
European Tour, final round 4:30 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, final round Noon Golf
PGA Tour, final round 3 p.m. Golf
MLB
Pirates at Mets 10:30 a.m. MLB
Padres at D-backs 1 p.m. BSAZ
Mariners at Angels 1:30 p.m. MLB
Dodgers at Giants 4 p.m. ESPN
NFL
Buccaneers at Saints 10 a.m. Ch 11
Patriots at Steelers 10 a.m. Ch 13
Cardinals at Raiders 1:25 p.m. Ch 13
Bears at Packers 5:20 p.m. Ch 4
Soccer, men's
EPL: Arsenal at Brentford 5:30 a.m. USA
MLS: Portland at Columbus 10 a.m. ESPN
USL: Sacramento at Orange County 2 p.m. ESPN2
UCLA at California 4 p.m. Pac-12N
Soccer, women's
LSU at Vanderbilt 10 a.m. ESPNU
Pennsylvania at California 1 p.m. Pac-12N
Volleyball, women's NCAA
Nebraska at Kentucky Noon ESPNU
WNBA
Aces at Suns, Game 4, if necessary 1 p.m. ESPN
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Legend: (T) — tape delay
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) ATV is Apple TV+ BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Extra (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)