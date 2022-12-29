 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV FRIDAY

Basketball, men's NCAA

Buffalo at Michigan State 4 p.m. BTN

Coppin State at Rutgers 6 p.m. BTN

USC at Washington 8 p.m. ESPN2

UCLA at Washington State 9 p.m. Pac-12N

Basketball, women's NCAA

Colorado at Washington 3 p.m. Pac-12N

Utah at Washington State 5 p.m. Pac-12N

UCLA at Oregon 7 p.m. Pac-12N

Football, NCAA

Mayo Bowl: Maryland vs. NC State 10 a.m. ESPN

Sun Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. UCLA Noon Ch 13

People are also reading…

Gator Bowl: Notre Dame vs. South Carolina 1:30 p.m. ESPN

Orange Bowl: Tennessee vs. Clemson 6 p.m. ESPN

Hockey, men's

Juniors: Slovakia vs. Latvia 9 a.m. NHL

Juniors: Germany vs. Austria 2:30 p.m. NHL

Harvard at Boston U. 5 p.m. ESPN2

AHL: Rockford at Chicago 6 p.m. NHL

NBA

Suns at Raptors 5:30 p.m. BSAZ

Lakers at Hawks 5:30 p.m. NBA

Trail Blazers at Warriors 8 p.m. NBA

Soccer, men's

EPL: Brentford at West Ham 12:45 p.m. USA

RADIO FRIDAY

Hockey

AHL: Tucson at Texas 6 p.m. 1450-AM

Football, NCAA

Mayo Bowl: Maryland vs. NC State 10 a.m. 1490-AM*

Sun Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. UCLA Noon 1490-AM*

Orange Bowl: Tennessee vs. Clemson 6 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

TV SATURDAY

Basketball, men's NCAA

UConn at Xavier 10 a.m. Ch 11

Louisville at Kentucky 10 a.m. Ch 13

Virginia Tech at Wake Forest 10 a.m. BSAZ

Texas Tech at TCU 10 a.m. ESPNU

Florida State at Duke 11 a.m. ESPN2

Arizona at Arizona State Noon Ch 11

Oklahoma State at Kansas Noon Ch 13

Baylor at Iowa State Noon ESPNU

San Diego State at UNLV 2 p.m. Ch 13

Utah at Stanford 2 p.m. Pac-12N

Colorado at California 4 p.m. Pac-12N

Saint Mary’s at Santa Clara 5 p.m. BSAZ+

Oregon State at Oregon 6 p.m. Pac-12N

Sam Houston St. at N. Mexico St. 7 p.m. BSAZ

Basketball, women's NCAA

Michigan at Ohio State 11 a.m. BTN

Creighton at DePaul 2 p.m. Ch 11

Arizona at California 8 p.m. Pac-12N

Football, NCAA

Music City Bowl: Iowa vs. Kentucky 10 a.m. Ch 9

Sugar Bowl: Alabama vs. Kansas State 10 a.m. ESPN

Fiesta Bowl: TCU vs. Michigan 2 p.m. ESPN

Peach Bowl: Ohio State vs. Georgia 6 p.m. ESPN

NHL

Coyotes at Lightning 3 p.m. BSAZ

Soccer, men's

EPL: Man. United at Wolves 5:30 a.m. USA

EPL: Leeds United at Newcastle 8 a.m. USA

EPL: Arsenal at Brighton 10:30 a.m. Ch 4

TV SUNDAY

Basketball men's NCAA

Cincinnati at Temple 1 p.m. ESPN

Tulsa at SMU 1 p.m. ESPNU

USC at Washington State 1 p.m. Pac-12N

Memphis at Tulane 3 p.m. ESPN

Belmont at Southern Illinois 3 p.m. ESPNU

Iowa at Penn State 3:30 p.m. BTN

UCLA at Washington 5 p.m. Pac-12N

Ohio State at Northwestern 5:30 p.m. BTN

Basketball, women's NCAA

Louisville at Duke 10 a.m. BSAZ

Alabama at Tennessee 10 a.m. SEC

Wisconsin vs. Purdue 11 a.m. BTN

Nebraska at Indiana 11 a.m. ESPN

Florida at Texas A&M Noon SEC

Iowa vs. Illinois 1 p.m. BTN

Missouri at Auburn 2 p.m. SEC

USC at Oregon 3 p.m. Pac-12N

Mississippi at Mississippi State 4 p.m. SEC

NC State at Syracuse 5 p.m. BSAZ

NFL

Cardinals at Falcons 11 a.m. Ch 11

Dolphins at Patriots 11 a.m. Ch 13

Vikings at Packers 2:25 p.m. Ch 13

Steelers at Ravens 6:15 p.m. Ch 4

NHL

Rangers at Panthers 3 p.m. NHL

Islanders at Kraken 6 p.m. ESPN

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Extra (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Arizona center Oumar Ballo on facing ASU, tough road environments, and leadership role with Wildcats

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News