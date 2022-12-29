Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV FRIDAY
Basketball, men's NCAA
Buffalo at Michigan State 4 p.m. BTN
Coppin State at Rutgers 6 p.m. BTN
USC at Washington 8 p.m. ESPN2
UCLA at Washington State 9 p.m. Pac-12N
Basketball, women's NCAA
Colorado at Washington 3 p.m. Pac-12N
Utah at Washington State 5 p.m. Pac-12N
UCLA at Oregon 7 p.m. Pac-12N
Football, NCAA
Mayo Bowl: Maryland vs. NC State 10 a.m. ESPN
Sun Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. UCLA Noon Ch 13
Gator Bowl: Notre Dame vs. South Carolina 1:30 p.m. ESPN
Orange Bowl: Tennessee vs. Clemson 6 p.m. ESPN
Hockey, men's
Juniors: Slovakia vs. Latvia 9 a.m. NHL
Juniors: Germany vs. Austria 2:30 p.m. NHL
Harvard at Boston U. 5 p.m. ESPN2
AHL: Rockford at Chicago 6 p.m. NHL
NBA
Suns at Raptors 5:30 p.m. BSAZ
Lakers at Hawks 5:30 p.m. NBA
Trail Blazers at Warriors 8 p.m. NBA
Soccer, men's
EPL: Brentford at West Ham 12:45 p.m. USA
RADIO FRIDAY
Hockey
AHL: Tucson at Texas 6 p.m. 1450-AM
Football, NCAA
Mayo Bowl: Maryland vs. NC State 10 a.m. 1490-AM*
Sun Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. UCLA Noon 1490-AM*
Orange Bowl: Tennessee vs. Clemson 6 p.m. 1490-AM*
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
TV SATURDAY
Basketball, men's NCAA
UConn at Xavier 10 a.m. Ch 11
Louisville at Kentucky 10 a.m. Ch 13
Virginia Tech at Wake Forest 10 a.m. BSAZ
Texas Tech at TCU 10 a.m. ESPNU
Florida State at Duke 11 a.m. ESPN2
Arizona at Arizona State Noon Ch 11
Oklahoma State at Kansas Noon Ch 13
Baylor at Iowa State Noon ESPNU
San Diego State at UNLV 2 p.m. Ch 13
Utah at Stanford 2 p.m. Pac-12N
Colorado at California 4 p.m. Pac-12N
Saint Mary’s at Santa Clara 5 p.m. BSAZ+
Oregon State at Oregon 6 p.m. Pac-12N
Sam Houston St. at N. Mexico St. 7 p.m. BSAZ
Basketball, women's NCAA
Michigan at Ohio State 11 a.m. BTN
Creighton at DePaul 2 p.m. Ch 11
Arizona at California 8 p.m. Pac-12N
Football, NCAA
Music City Bowl: Iowa vs. Kentucky 10 a.m. Ch 9
Sugar Bowl: Alabama vs. Kansas State 10 a.m. ESPN
Fiesta Bowl: TCU vs. Michigan 2 p.m. ESPN
Peach Bowl: Ohio State vs. Georgia 6 p.m. ESPN
NHL
Coyotes at Lightning 3 p.m. BSAZ
Soccer, men's
EPL: Man. United at Wolves 5:30 a.m. USA
EPL: Leeds United at Newcastle 8 a.m. USA
EPL: Arsenal at Brighton 10:30 a.m. Ch 4
TV SUNDAY
Basketball men's NCAA
Cincinnati at Temple 1 p.m. ESPN
Tulsa at SMU 1 p.m. ESPNU
USC at Washington State 1 p.m. Pac-12N
Memphis at Tulane 3 p.m. ESPN
Belmont at Southern Illinois 3 p.m. ESPNU
Iowa at Penn State 3:30 p.m. BTN
UCLA at Washington 5 p.m. Pac-12N
Ohio State at Northwestern 5:30 p.m. BTN
Basketball, women's NCAA
Louisville at Duke 10 a.m. BSAZ
Alabama at Tennessee 10 a.m. SEC
Wisconsin vs. Purdue 11 a.m. BTN
Nebraska at Indiana 11 a.m. ESPN
Florida at Texas A&M Noon SEC
Iowa vs. Illinois 1 p.m. BTN
Missouri at Auburn 2 p.m. SEC
USC at Oregon 3 p.m. Pac-12N
Mississippi at Mississippi State 4 p.m. SEC
NC State at Syracuse 5 p.m. BSAZ
NFL
Cardinals at Falcons 11 a.m. Ch 11
Dolphins at Patriots 11 a.m. Ch 13
Vikings at Packers 2:25 p.m. Ch 13
Steelers at Ravens 6:15 p.m. Ch 4
NHL
Rangers at Panthers 3 p.m. NHL
Islanders at Kraken 6 p.m. ESPN
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Extra (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)