Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV FRIDAY
Baseball;Florida A&M at Norfolk State;1 p.m.;ESPNU
;Vanderbilt at Florida;4 p.m.;ESPNU
;Arkansas at LSU;4 p.m.;SEC
;Oregon State at UCLA;7 p.m.;Pac-12N
Beach Voll.;Pac-12 Tournament;11:30 a.m.;Pac-12N
;Pac-12 Tournament;1:15 p.m.;Pac-12N
;Pac-12 Tournament;3 p.m.;Pac-12N
;Pac-12 Tournament;4:45 p.m.;Pac-12N
Golf;European Tour, second round;6 a.m.;Golf
;Champions Tour, first round;9 a.m.;Golf
;PGA Tour, second round;11 a.m.;Golf
;LPGA Tour, third round;7:30 p.m.;Golf
Horse racing;Kentucky Oaks;9 a.m.;NBCS
MLB;Mets-Phillies or Cubs-Reds;4 p.m.;MLB
;Royals at Twins;5 p.m.;FS1
NBA;Trail Blazers at Nets;5 p.m.;NBA
;Jazz at Suns;7 p.m.;BSAZ
;Kings at Lakers;7:30 p.m.;NBA
NHL;Golden Knights at Coyotes;7 p.m.;BSAZ+
NFL;Draft, Rounds 2-3;4 p.m.;Ch 9
;Draft, Rounds 2-3;4 p.m.;ESPN
;Draft, Rounds 2-3;4 p.m.;NFL
Soccer (M);USL: San Diego at Phoenix;7 p.m.;ESPN2
Softball;Utah Valley at New Mexico State;2 p.m.;BSAZ
RADIO FRIDAY
Hockey;Tucson at San Diego;7 p.m.;1450-AM
MLB;Rockies at D-backs;6:30 p.m.;1490-AM*
TV SATURDAY
Auto racing;NASCAR Trucks race;4:30 p.m.;FS1
;IndyCar race;4:30 p.m.;NBCS
Baseball;Auburn at Georgia;9 a.m.;SEC
;TCU at West Virginia;11 a.m.;ESPNU
;South Carolina at Mississippi;4 p.m.;SEC
;San Diego at Gonzaga;6 p.m.;ESPNU
Boxing;PBC Fight Night;4 p.m.;Ch 11
Football;Minnesota Spring Game;9 a.m.;BTN
;Nebraska Spring Game;11 a.m.;BTN
;SWAC championship;Noon;ESPN2
Golf;European Tour, third round;5:30 a.m.;Golf
;PGA Tour, third round;10 a.m.;Golf
;PGA Tour, third round;Noon; Ch 13
;Champions Tour, second round;Noon;Golf
;LPGA Tour, final round;7:30 p.m.;Golf
Horse racing;Kentucky Derby;11:30 a.m.;Ch 4
MLB;Indians at White Sox;1 p.m.;FS1
;Rockies at D-backs;5 p.m.;BSAZ
NBA;Warriors at Rockets;4:45 p.m.;ESPN
; Nuggets at Clippers;7 p.m.;ESPN
NFL; Draft, Rounds 4-7;9 a.m.;Ch 9
;Draft, Rounds 4-7;9 a.m.;ESPN
;Draft, Rounds 4-7;9 a.m.;ESPN
;Draft, Round 4-7;9 a.m.;NFL
NHL;Sabres at Bruins;10 a.m.;NHL
;Penguins at Capitals;4 p.m.;NHL
;Golden Knights at Coyotes;7 p.m.;BSAZ+
;Flames at Oilers;7 p.m.;NHL
Soccer (M);EPL: Man. City at Crystal Palace;4:25 a.m.;NBCS
;EPL: Leeds United at Brighton;6:55 a.m.;NBCS
;EPL: Fulham at Chelsea;9:30 a.m.;Ch 4
;Liga MX: Mazatlan at Monterrey;7 p.m.;FS1
Softball;Alabama at Georgia;10 a.m.;ESPN2
;Utah Valley at New Mexico State;Noon;BSAZ
;Mississippi State at South Carolina;Noon;SEC
;Florida at Missouri;2 p.m.;SEC
;Cal State Fullerton at Cal Poly;2 p.m.;ESPNU
;Arkansas at LSU;4 p.m.;ESPNU
Track and field;The World Athletics Relays;11:30 a.m.;NBCS
TV SUNDAY
Auto racing;Formula One race;6:55 a.m.;ESPN
;NASCAR race;Noon;FS1
Baseball;Missouri at Alabama;9 a.m.;SEC
;Louisville at Clemson;11 a.m.;ESPNU
;Vanderbilt at Florida;Noon;ESPN2
;Texas A&M at Mississippi State;Noon;SEC
;Oklahoma State at Oklahoma;2 p.m.;ESPNU
Football;FCS quarterfinal;3 p.m.;ESPN2
Golf;European Tour, final round;5 a.m.;Golf
;PGA Tour, final round;10 a.m.;Golf
;PGA Tour, final round;Noon; Ch 13
;Champions Tour, final round;Noon;Golf
MLB;Rockies at D-backs;1 p.m.;BSAZ
;Mets at Phillies;4 p.m.;ESPN
NBA;Trail Blazers at Celtics;4:30 p.m.;NBA
;Suns at Thunder;5 p.m.;BSAZ
;Raptors at Lakers;7 p.m.;NBA
NHL;Penguins at Capitals;10 a.m.;NHL
;Lightning at Red Wings;Noon;Ch 4
Soccer (M);Liga MX: Guadalajara at Tigres UANL;3 a.m.;NBCS
;Serie A: Genoa at Lazio;3:25 a.m.;ESPN2
;EPL: Arsenal at Newcastle United;5:55 a.m;NBCS
;EPL: Liverpool at Man. United;8:25 a.m.;NBCS
;MLS: Inter Miami CF at Nashville SC;10 a.m.;ESPN
Softball;Illinois at Northwestern;11:30 a.m.;BTN
;Arkansas at LSU;3 p.m.;SEC
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)