Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV FRIDAY
Basketball, men's NCAA
Illinois at Maryland 7 p.m. BTN
Football, NCAA
North Texas at UTSA 5:30 p.m. CBSS
USC vs. Utah 6 p.m. Ch 11
Golf
European Tour, second round 3 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, second round 11:30 a.m. Golf
Hockey, men's NCAA
Minnesota at Michigan State 4:30 p.m. BTN
Hockey, women's NCAA
Ohio State at Minnesota-Duluth 2 p.m. BTN
NBA
Lakers at Bucks 5:45 p.m. ESPN
Rockets at Suns 7 p.m. BSAZ
Bulls at Warriors 8 p.m. ESPN
Soccer, men's World Cup
South Korea vs. Portugal 8 a.m. Ch 11
Ghana vs. Uruguay 8 a.m. FS1
Cameroon vs. Brazil Noon Ch 11
Serbia vs. Switzerland Noon FS1
Soccer, women's NCAA
Semifinal: North Carolina vs. Florida State 4 p.m. ESPNU
Semifinal: Alabama vs. UCLA 6:30 p.m. ESPNU
RADIO FRIDAY
Football, NCAA
USC vs. Utah 6 p.m. 1490-AM*
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
TV SATURDAY
Basketball, men's NCAA
St. Francis (Pa.) at Ohio State 10 a.m. BTN
Syracuse at Notre Dame 10 a.m. ESPN2
South Carolina at Georgetown 10 a.m. FS1
Oklahoma at Villanova 10:30 a.m. Ch 13
VCU at Temple 11 a.m. ESPNU
Florida State at Virginia Noon ESPN2
Tennessee Tech at Butler Noon FS1
Oakland at Purdue-Fort Wayne 1 p.m. ESPNU
Indiana at Rutgers 2 p.m. BTN
San Jose State at Arkansas 2 p.m. SEC
Wisconsin at Marquette 2:30 p.m. FS1
Providence at Rhode Island 3 p.m. ESPNU
West Virginia at Xavier 4:30 p.m. FS1
Boise State at Texas A&M 5 p.m. ESPNU
Mississippi at Memphis 5:30 p.m. ESPN2
Wichita State at Kansas State 7 p.m. ESPNU
Saint Mary’s vs. Houston 7:30 p.m. ESPN2
Basketball, women's NCAA
Jackson State at Oregon State 1 p.m. Pac-12N
Portland at Oregon 3 p.m. Pac-12N
Penn State at Minnesota 6:30 p.m. BTN
Football, NCAA
TCU vs. Kansas State 10 a.m. Ch 9
Toledo vs. Ohio 10 a.m. ESPN
Coastal Carolina at Troy 1:30 p.m. ESPN
UCF at Tulane 2 p.m. Ch 9
Fresno State at Boise State 2 p.m. Ch 11
LSU vs. Georgia 2 p.m. Ch 13
Southern at Jackson State 2 p.m. ESPN2
Clemson vs. North Carolina 6 p.m. Ch 9
Michigan vs. Purdue 6 p.m. Ch 11
Hockey, men's NCAA
Minnesota at Michigan State 4 p.m. BTN
Golf
European Tour, third round 3 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, third round 12:30 p.m. Ch 4
NHL
Ducks at Wild Noon NHL
Maple Leafs at Lightning 5 p.m. NHL
Coyotes at Canucks 8 p.m. BSAZ
Soccer, men's World Cup
U.S. vs. Netherlands 8 a.m. Ch 11
Round of 16 Noon Ch 11
TV SUNDAY
Basketball, men's NCAA
Maine at Marist 8:30 a.m. ESPNU
South Alabama at UAB Noon ESPNU
Stetson at Florida Noon SEC
St. John’s at Iowa State 1 p.m. ESPN2
Colorado at Washington 1 p.m. Pac-12N
Utah at Washington State 2 p.m. ESPNU
SE Missouri State at Missouri 2 p.m. SEC
Nebraska at Creighton 2:30 p.m. FS1
Minnesota at Purdue 3 p.m. BTN
Oregon at UCLA 3 p.m. ESPN
California at Arizona 3 p.m. Pac-12N
Northwestern at Michigan State 5 p.m. BTN
Stanford at Arizona State 5 p.m. ESPN2
Oregon State at USC 5 p.m. Pac-12N
Basketball, women's NCAA
Ohio State at Rutgers 10 a.m. BTN
Vanderbilt at Tennessee-Martin 10 a.m. SEC
Teams TBA 11 a.m. ESPN2
Xavier at Georgetown 4:30 p.m. FS1
Gonzaga at Stanford 8:30 p.m. Pac-12N
Football
NCAA Playoff Selection Show 10 a.m. ESPN
Golf
European Tour, final round 3 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 11 a.m. Ch 4
NBA
Suns at Spurs 2 p.m. BSAZ
Pacers at Trail Blazers 7 p.m. NBA
NFL
Jets at Vikings 11 a.m. Ch 13
Dolphins at 49ers 2 p.m. Ch 11
Chiefs at Bengals 2:25 p.m. Ch 13
Colts at Cowboys 6:15 p.m. Ch 4
NHL
Wild at Stars 1 p.m. NHL
Blackhawks at Islanders 5:30 p.m. NHL
Soccer, men's World Cup
Round of 16 8 a.m. FS1
Round of 16 Noon FS1
Water polo
NCAA championship 4 p.m. ESPNU
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)