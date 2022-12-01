 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV FRIDAY

Basketball, men's NCAA

Illinois at Maryland 7 p.m. BTN

Football, NCAA

North Texas at UTSA 5:30 p.m. CBSS

USC vs. Utah 6 p.m. Ch 11

Golf

European Tour, second round 3 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, second round 11:30 a.m. Golf

Hockey, men's NCAA

Minnesota at Michigan State 4:30 p.m. BTN

Hockey, women's NCAA

Ohio State at Minnesota-Duluth 2 p.m. BTN

NBA

Lakers at Bucks 5:45 p.m. ESPN

Rockets at Suns 7 p.m. BSAZ

Bulls at Warriors 8 p.m. ESPN

Soccer, men's World Cup

South Korea vs. Portugal 8 a.m. Ch 11

Ghana vs. Uruguay 8 a.m. FS1

Cameroon vs. Brazil Noon Ch 11

Serbia vs. Switzerland Noon FS1

Soccer, women's NCAA

Semifinal: North Carolina vs. Florida State 4 p.m. ESPNU

Semifinal: Alabama vs. UCLA 6:30 p.m. ESPNU

RADIO FRIDAY

Football, NCAA

USC vs. Utah 6 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

TV SATURDAY

Basketball, men's NCAA

St. Francis (Pa.) at Ohio State 10 a.m. BTN

Syracuse at Notre Dame 10 a.m. ESPN2

South Carolina at Georgetown 10 a.m. FS1

Oklahoma at Villanova 10:30 a.m. Ch 13

VCU at Temple 11 a.m. ESPNU

Florida State at Virginia Noon ESPN2

Tennessee Tech at Butler Noon FS1

Oakland at Purdue-Fort Wayne 1 p.m. ESPNU

Indiana at Rutgers 2 p.m. BTN

San Jose State at Arkansas 2 p.m. SEC

Wisconsin at Marquette 2:30 p.m. FS1

Providence at Rhode Island 3 p.m. ESPNU

West Virginia at Xavier 4:30 p.m. FS1

Boise State at Texas A&M 5 p.m. ESPNU

Mississippi at Memphis 5:30 p.m. ESPN2

Wichita State at Kansas State 7 p.m. ESPNU

Saint Mary’s vs. Houston 7:30 p.m. ESPN2

Basketball, women's NCAA

Jackson State at Oregon State 1 p.m. Pac-12N

Portland at Oregon 3 p.m. Pac-12N

Penn State at Minnesota 6:30 p.m. BTN

Football, NCAA

TCU vs. Kansas State 10 a.m. Ch 9

Toledo vs. Ohio 10 a.m. ESPN

Coastal Carolina at Troy 1:30 p.m. ESPN

UCF at Tulane 2 p.m. Ch 9

Fresno State at Boise State 2 p.m. Ch 11

LSU vs. Georgia 2 p.m. Ch 13

Southern at Jackson State 2 p.m. ESPN2

Clemson vs. North Carolina 6 p.m. Ch 9

Michigan vs. Purdue 6 p.m. Ch 11

Hockey, men's NCAA

Minnesota at Michigan State 4 p.m. BTN

Golf

European Tour, third round 3 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, third round 12:30 p.m. Ch 4

NHL

Ducks at Wild Noon NHL

Maple Leafs at Lightning 5 p.m. NHL

Coyotes at Canucks 8 p.m. BSAZ

Soccer, men's World Cup

U.S. vs. Netherlands 8 a.m. Ch 11

Round of 16 Noon Ch 11

TV SUNDAY

Basketball, men's NCAA

Maine at Marist 8:30 a.m. ESPNU

South Alabama at UAB Noon ESPNU

Stetson at Florida Noon SEC

St. John’s at Iowa State 1 p.m. ESPN2

Colorado at Washington 1 p.m. Pac-12N

Utah at Washington State 2 p.m. ESPNU

SE Missouri State at Missouri 2 p.m. SEC

Nebraska at Creighton 2:30 p.m. FS1

Minnesota at Purdue 3 p.m. BTN

Oregon at UCLA 3 p.m. ESPN

California at Arizona 3 p.m. Pac-12N

Northwestern at Michigan State 5 p.m. BTN

Stanford at Arizona State 5 p.m. ESPN2

Oregon State at USC 5 p.m. Pac-12N

Basketball, women's NCAA

Ohio State at Rutgers 10 a.m. BTN

Vanderbilt at Tennessee-Martin 10 a.m. SEC

Teams TBA 11 a.m. ESPN2

Xavier at Georgetown 4:30 p.m. FS1

Gonzaga at Stanford 8:30 p.m. Pac-12N

Football

NCAA Playoff Selection Show 10 a.m. ESPN

Golf

European Tour, final round 3 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 11 a.m. Ch 4

NBA

Suns at Spurs 2 p.m. BSAZ

Pacers at Trail Blazers 7 p.m. NBA

NFL

Jets at Vikings 11 a.m. Ch 13

Dolphins at 49ers 2 p.m. Ch 11

Chiefs at Bengals 2:25 p.m. Ch 13

Colts at Cowboys 6:15 p.m. Ch 4

NHL

Wild at Stars 1 p.m. NHL

Blackhawks at Islanders 5:30 p.m. NHL

Soccer, men's World Cup

Round of 16 8 a.m. FS1

Round of 16 Noon FS1

Water polo

NCAA championship 4 p.m. ESPNU

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

