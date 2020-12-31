 Skip to main content
Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV FRIDAY

Basketball, men’s

Central Michigan at Akron 5 p.m. CBSS

Basketball, women’s

California at Arizona State 3 p.m. Pac-12A

Stanford at Arizona 5 p.m. Pac-12A

USC at Oregon 7 p.m. Pac-12N

Football bowls

Peach: Georgia vs. Cincinnati 10 a.m. ESPN

Citrus: Auburn vs. Northwestern 11 a.m. Ch 9

Rose: Notre Dame vs. Alabama 2 p.m. ESPN

Sugar: Ohio State vs. Clemson 6 p.m. ESPN

NBA

Lakers at Spurs 6 p.m. NBA

Suns at Nuggets 7 p.m. FSAZ

Trail Blazers at Warriors 8:30 p.m. NBA

NCAA hockey

Denver at Colorado College 7 p.m. CBSS

Soccer, men’s

EPL: West Ham United at Everton 10:25 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Aston Villa at Man. United 12:55 p.m. NBCS

RADIO FRIDAY

Basketball, women’s

Stanford at Arizona 5 p.m. 1400-AM

Football bowls

Rose: Notre Dame vs. Alabama 2 p.m. 1490-AM*

Sugar: Ohio State vs. Clemson 6 p.m. 1490-AM*

TV SATURDAY

Basketball, men’s

Missouri at Arkansas 10 a.m. Ch 13

Texas at Kansas 10 a.m. ESPN2

Memphis at Temple 10 a.m. ESPNU

DePaul at St. John’s 10 a.m. FS1

Louisville at Boston College 10 a.m. FSAZ

Duquesne at George Washington 10:30 a.m. NBCS

LSU at Florida Noon Ch 13

Iowa at Rutgers Noon ESPN2

TCU at Kansas State Noon ESPNU

Clemson at Miami Noon FSAZ

Davidson at VCU 12:30 p.m. NBCS

Florida A&M at South Carolina 1:30 a.m. SEC

Colorado State at San Diego State 2 p.m. Ch 13

West Virginia at Oklahoma 2 p.m. ESPN2

Utah at USC 2 p.m. Pac-12N

Butler at Seton Hall 2:30 p.m. FS1

George Mason at Dayton 2:30 p.m. NBCS

Purdue at Illinois 4 p.m. BTN

Alabama at Tennessee 4 p.m. ESPN2

Wichita State at Mississippi 4 p.m. ESPNU

California at Oregon State 4 p.m. Pac-12N

Kentucky at Mississippi State 4 p.m. SEC

Arizona State at Washington 4:30 p.m. FS1

UMass at Saint Louis 4:30 p.m. NBCS

Michigan State at Nebraska 6 p.m. BTN

Duke at Florida State 6 p.m. ESPN2

BYU at Pepperdine 6 p.m. ESPNU

Colorado at UCLA 6 p.m. Pac-12N

Boise State at San Jose State 6:30 p.m. FS1

Auburn at Texas A&M 6:30 p.m. SEC

Arizona at Washington State 8:30 p.m. Pac-12N

Basketball, women’s

Kansas State at Oklahoma 6 p.m. FSAZ

Football bowls

Gator: Kentucky vs. NC State 10 a.m. ESPN

Outback: Mississippi vs. Indiana 10:30 a.m. Ch 9

Fiesta: Oregon vs. Iowa State 2:10 p.m. ESPN

Orange: North Carolina vs. Texas A&M 6:10 p.m. ESPN

Soccer, men’s

EPL: Leeds United at Tottenham 5:25 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Sheffield at Crystal Palace 7:55 a.m. NBCS

TV SUNDAY

Basketball, men’s

Wisconsin at Penn State 10 a.m. BTN

St. Joseph’s at Rhode Island 2:30 p.m. NBCS

Ohio State at Minnesota 3:30 p.m. BTN

Loyola-Chicago at Bradley 4 p.m. ESPNU

Houston at SMU 5 p.m. ESPN2

Northwestern at Michigan 5:30 p.m. BTN

Basketball, women’s

Houston at UCF 10 a.m. ESPNU

Kentucky at Tennessee 11 a.m. ESPN2

North Carolina at Pittsburgh 11 a.m. FSAZ

Texas A&M at Florida 11 a.m. SEC

California at Arizona Noon Pac-12A

Iowa State at Texas 1 p.m. ESPN2

UCLA at Oregon 2 p.m. Pac-12N

Michigan State at Northwestern 3 p.m. ESPN2

Missouri at Arkansas 3 p.m. Pac-12N

Stanford at Arizona State 4 p.m. Pac-12N

NBA

Clippers at Suns 6 p.m. FSAZ

NCAA hockey

Arizona State at Minnesota 2 p.m. FSAZ

NFL

Cowboys at Giants 11 a.m. Ch 11

Steelers at Browns 11 a.m. Ch 13

Packers at Bears 2:25 p.m. Ch 11

Cardinals at Rams 2 p.m. Ch 13

Washington at Eagles 6:20 p.m. Ch 4

Soccer, men’s

EPL: Fulham at Burnley 4:55 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Leicester City at Newcastle 7:10 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Manchester City at Chelsea 9:25 a.m. NBCS

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

