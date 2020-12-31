Weekend's TV/radio sports best bets

TV FRIDAY
Basketball, men’s
Central Michigan at Akron 5 p.m. CBSS
Basketball, women’s
California at Arizona State 3 p.m. Pac-12A
Stanford at Arizona 5 p.m. Pac-12A
USC at Oregon 7 p.m. Pac-12N
Football bowls
Peach: Georgia vs. Cincinnati 10 a.m. ESPN
Citrus: Auburn vs. Northwestern 11 a.m. Ch 9
Rose: Notre Dame vs. Alabama 2 p.m. ESPN
Sugar: Ohio State vs. Clemson 6 p.m. ESPN
NBA
Lakers at Spurs 6 p.m. NBA
Suns at Nuggets 7 p.m. FSAZ
Trail Blazers at Warriors 8:30 p.m. NBA
NCAA hockey
Denver at Colorado College 7 p.m. CBSS
Soccer, men’s
EPL: West Ham United at Everton 10:25 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Aston Villa at Man. United 12:55 p.m. NBCS
RADIO FRIDAY
Basketball, women’s
Stanford at Arizona 5 p.m. 1400-AM
Football bowls
Rose: Notre Dame vs. Alabama 2 p.m. 1490-AM*
Sugar: Ohio State vs. Clemson 6 p.m. 1490-AM*
TV SATURDAY
Basketball, men’s
Missouri at Arkansas 10 a.m. Ch 13
Texas at Kansas 10 a.m. ESPN2
Memphis at Temple 10 a.m. ESPNU
DePaul at St. John’s 10 a.m. FS1
Louisville at Boston College 10 a.m. FSAZ
Duquesne at George Washington 10:30 a.m. NBCS
LSU at Florida Noon Ch 13
Iowa at Rutgers Noon ESPN2
TCU at Kansas State Noon ESPNU
Clemson at Miami Noon FSAZ
Davidson at VCU 12:30 p.m. NBCS
Florida A&M at South Carolina 1:30 a.m. SEC
Colorado State at San Diego State 2 p.m. Ch 13
West Virginia at Oklahoma 2 p.m. ESPN2
Utah at USC 2 p.m. Pac-12N
Butler at Seton Hall 2:30 p.m. FS1
George Mason at Dayton 2:30 p.m. NBCS
Purdue at Illinois 4 p.m. BTN
Alabama at Tennessee 4 p.m. ESPN2
Wichita State at Mississippi 4 p.m. ESPNU
California at Oregon State 4 p.m. Pac-12N
Kentucky at Mississippi State 4 p.m. SEC
Arizona State at Washington 4:30 p.m. FS1
UMass at Saint Louis 4:30 p.m. NBCS
Michigan State at Nebraska 6 p.m. BTN
Duke at Florida State 6 p.m. ESPN2
BYU at Pepperdine 6 p.m. ESPNU
Colorado at UCLA 6 p.m. Pac-12N
Boise State at San Jose State 6:30 p.m. FS1
Auburn at Texas A&M 6:30 p.m. SEC
Arizona at Washington State 8:30 p.m. Pac-12N
Basketball, women’s
Kansas State at Oklahoma 6 p.m. FSAZ
Football bowls
Gator: Kentucky vs. NC State 10 a.m. ESPN
Outback: Mississippi vs. Indiana 10:30 a.m. Ch 9
Fiesta: Oregon vs. Iowa State 2:10 p.m. ESPN
Orange: North Carolina vs. Texas A&M 6:10 p.m. ESPN
Soccer, men’s
EPL: Leeds United at Tottenham 5:25 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Sheffield at Crystal Palace 7:55 a.m. NBCS
TV SUNDAY
Basketball, men’s
Wisconsin at Penn State 10 a.m. BTN
St. Joseph’s at Rhode Island 2:30 p.m. NBCS
Ohio State at Minnesota 3:30 p.m. BTN
Loyola-Chicago at Bradley 4 p.m. ESPNU
Houston at SMU 5 p.m. ESPN2
Northwestern at Michigan 5:30 p.m. BTN
Basketball, women’s
Houston at UCF 10 a.m. ESPNU
Kentucky at Tennessee 11 a.m. ESPN2
North Carolina at Pittsburgh 11 a.m. FSAZ
Texas A&M at Florida 11 a.m. SEC
California at Arizona Noon Pac-12A
Iowa State at Texas 1 p.m. ESPN2
UCLA at Oregon 2 p.m. Pac-12N
Michigan State at Northwestern 3 p.m. ESPN2
Missouri at Arkansas 3 p.m. Pac-12N
Stanford at Arizona State 4 p.m. Pac-12N
NBA
Clippers at Suns 6 p.m. FSAZ
NCAA hockey
Arizona State at Minnesota 2 p.m. FSAZ
NFL
Cowboys at Giants 11 a.m. Ch 11
Steelers at Browns 11 a.m. Ch 13
Packers at Bears 2:25 p.m. Ch 11
Cardinals at Rams 2 p.m. Ch 13
Washington at Eagles 6:20 p.m. Ch 4
Soccer, men’s
EPL: Fulham at Burnley 4:55 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Leicester City at Newcastle 7:10 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Manchester City at Chelsea 9:25 a.m. NBCS
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.
